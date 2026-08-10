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CNN: Trump Has A Carter-Style Iran Problem As Economy Drags before Midterms

CNN: Trump Has A Carter-Style Iran Problem As Economy Drags before Midterms

folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Map of Occupied Southern Lebanon Exposes Its Ambitions Toward All of Lebanon

Hezbollah: “Israeli” Map of Occupied Southern Lebanon Exposes Its Ambitions Toward All of Lebanon

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Pezeshkian Meets the Leader

Pezeshkian Meets the Leader

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
Iranian Commander: New Ayatollah Khamenei Footage will Debunk Health Rumors 

Iranian Commander: New Ayatollah Khamenei Footage will Debunk Health Rumors 

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
Lebanon-“Israel” Talks Stalled Until September

Lebanon-“Israel” Talks Stalled Until September

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
Qalibaf: Iran Holds Firm in Decisive Phase

Qalibaf: Iran Holds Firm in Decisive Phase

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago

Latest News

After the Humiliating Agreement: Figures Document the Escalation of a Policy of Destruction in the South

After the Humiliating Agreement: Figures Document the Escalation of a Policy of Destruction in the South

In weeks, the 2026 aggression has brought southern Lebanon’s destruction to levels that took more than a year to reach in 2024.

folder_open Voices access_time 20 minutes ago
Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression

Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression

A vital lifeline reduced to just 2–3% of its pre-war capacity

folder_open Middle East... access_time one hour ago
Hezbollah: “Israel” Escalates Environmental War in South Lebanon, Western Beqaa as Gov’t Fails to Act

Hezbollah: “Israel” Escalates Environmental War in South Lebanon, Western Beqaa as Gov’t Fails to Act

This ongoing environmental devastation is taking place while the authorities are unable even to file a complaint against the enemy.

folder_open Lebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Netanyahu Nixes Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace’ Plan

Netanyahu Nixes Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace’ Plan

Bibi reiterated that he would not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state.

folder_open Zionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
Trump Claims US Took Venezuela’s Oil as Revenue Questions Mount

Trump Claims US Took Venezuela’s Oil as Revenue Questions Mount

Trump’s remarks raise questions over whether Washington is overseeing or effectively controlling Venezuela’s oil revenues.

folder_open Americas... access_time 3 hours ago
Yemen Publishes Footage of Strikes on Saudi Positions

Yemen Publishes Footage of Strikes on Saudi Positions

Sanaa has reaffirmed its readiness to respond under the principle of “escalation for escalation, siege for siege’

folder_open Middle East... access_time 3 hours ago
Mohsen Rezaei’s Rise to Iran’s Security Leadership

Mohsen Rezaei’s Rise to Iran’s Security Leadership

The Supreme National Security Council is one of Iran’s principal decision-making institutions.

folder_open Iran access_time 3 hours ago
Iran Leader Appoints Rezaei as Security Council Representative

Iran Leader Appoints Rezaei as Security Council Representative

The appointment decree cited Rezaei’s extensive experience, particularly his role during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War

folder_open Iran access_time 3 hours ago
How Tucker Carlson Recast America First Around the Question of “Israel”

How Tucker Carlson Recast America First Around the Question of “Israel”

Carlson’s Save America manifesto is not merely a cultural or economic program; it is a revolt against the foreign policy establishment.

folder_open Voices access_timeone day ago
Araghchi: Muslim Unity Key To Self-Reliance

Araghchi: Muslim Unity Key To Self-Reliance

“Time to rely only on ourselves and embrace true brotherhood’

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Senior Adviser: Region Must Be Free of Foreign Forces

Senior Adviser: Region Must Be Free of Foreign Forces

Velayati stressed that regional countries can instead safeguard their security through greater cooperation.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
IRG Spox: Hormuz Reopening Depends on US Acceptance of Iran’s Conditions

IRG Spox: Hormuz Reopening Depends on US Acceptance of Iran’s Conditions

Mohebbi discussed the status of the strategic waterway and the conditions Tehran has set for its reopening.

folder_open Iran access_timeone day ago
Russia Reports Strikes on Kiev Military Facilities and Two Weapons Cargo Ships

Russia Reports Strikes on Kiev Military Facilities and Two Weapons Cargo Ships

The ministry identified the industrial facility as the Kiev-111 enterprise.

folder_open Russia access_timeone day ago
Total Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Spain on August 12

Total Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Spain on August 12

The eclipse will be visible across much of Spain, although its appearance will vary depending on location.

folder_open Europe... access_timeone day ago
US Accused of Meddling in UK Politics with $500K ‘Public Education’ Grants

US Accused of Meddling in UK Politics with $500K ‘Public Education’ Grants

Washington faces accusations of using diplomatic funding to export MAGA narratives and policies to Britain.

folder_open United States access_timeone day ago
Mossad in Turmoil After Senior Officials Fired Amid Claims of Political Interference

Mossad in Turmoil After Senior Officials Fired Amid Claims of Political Interference

Gofman himself was the prime minister’s military secretary during the war

folder_open Zionist Entity access_time 2 days ago
Pezeshkian: Iran Open to Dialogue but Will Not Surrender Sovereignty or Defense Capabilities

Pezeshkian: Iran Open to Dialogue but Will Not Surrender Sovereignty or Defense Capabilities

The Iranian president argued that diplomacy and military strength were not mutually exclusive.

folder_open Iran access_time 2 days ago
Greenland Warns Over Trump-Linked Oil Drilling Plans Amid US Territorial Pressure

Greenland Warns Over Trump-Linked Oil Drilling Plans Amid US Territorial Pressure

Greenland faces a stark choice as a Trump-linked oil venture pushes ahead without the local approval required to drill.

folder_open Americas... access_time 2 days ago
Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech at the Arbaeen March on 04-08-2026

Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech at the Arbaeen March on 04-08-2026

Sheikh Qassem’s Address on the Anniversary of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS] — 04-08-2026

folder_open Lebanon access_time 2 days ago
Iran Seeks to Dismantle Decades of US Military Dominance in Gulf

Iran Seeks to Dismantle Decades of US Military Dominance in Gulf

Analysts say Tehran already exercises de facto control over the waterway, regardless of the eventual legal arrangements.

folder_open Iran access_time 2 days ago
CNN: Trump’s Top General Looking for An Off-Ramp from Iran, US Military Options Remain Limited

CNN: Trump’s Top General Looking for An Off-Ramp from Iran, US Military Options Remain Limited

Caine told lawmakers during a public hearing late last month - “airpower has its limits.”

folder_open United States access_time 2 days ago
“Israeli” Aggression Continues: Explosive Demolitions in South Lebanon

“Israeli” Aggression Continues: Explosive Demolitions in South Lebanon

The occupation forces conducted a machine-gun sweep toward the Ali Al-Taher heights.

folder_open Lebanon access_time 2 days ago
IRG: Trump Trapped in Self-Made Iran Quagmire

IRG: Trump Trapped in Self-Made Iran Quagmire

‘The war had exposed new dimensions of America’s strategic dead end.’

folder_open Iran access_time 2 days ago
Trump Moves to Fill US Diplomatic Void With 74 Envoys

Trump Moves to Fill US Diplomatic Void With 74 Envoys

Washington is scrambling to fill a diplomatic vacuum of its own making, as more than 100 US ambassadorial posts remain vacant.

folder_open United States access_time 2 days ago
Saudi War on Yemen: 12 Years, $344.7B+ in Economic Losses

Saudi War on Yemen: 12 Years, $344.7B+ in Economic Losses

Agriculture, energy, trade and public revenues bear the brunt of a prolonged economic siege.

folder_open Middle East... access_time 2 days ago
Pentagon Accuses Ex-Air Force Chief of Leaking State Secrets

Pentagon Accuses Ex-Air Force Chief of Leaking State Secrets

The War Department has revoked Frank Kendall’s security clearance.

folder_open United States access_time 2 days ago
Reuters: Iran, Oman Move Closer To Hormuz Shipping Agreement

Reuters: Iran, Oman Move Closer To Hormuz Shipping Agreement

The US will lift its blockade of Iranian ports once a deal is announced to restore unrestricted commercial shipping through Hormuz

folder_open Iran access_time 2 days ago
“You Have to Win First”: Baghaei Mocks Trump’s “Spoils of War” Boast

“You Have to Win First”: Baghaei Mocks Trump’s “Spoils of War” Boast

Baghaei cited Joseph Heller’s Catch-22, likening the US approach to war to profiteering through the novel’s opportunist, Milo Minderbinder.

folder_open Iran access_time 2 days ago
Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Military Positions, Warn of More Operations

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Military Positions, Warn of More Operations

According to Saree, the strikes also targeted military warehouses, vehicles, and equipment using barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.

folder_open Middle East... access_time 2 days ago
Yemeni Official Rejects Saudi Calls for Confrontation With Sanaa

Yemeni Official Rejects Saudi Calls for Confrontation With Sanaa

Bin Habtour added that previous experience showed Riyadh had targeted various Yemeni factions.

folder_open Middle East... access_time 2 days ago
More...

Media
infograph Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression

Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression

one hour ago
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infograph Saudi War on Yemen: 12 Years, $344.7B+ in Economic Losses

Saudi War on Yemen: 12 Years, $344.7B+ in Economic Losses

2 days ago
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infograph Trump’s Lies: By the Numbers

Trump’s Lies: By the Numbers

2 days ago
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infograph “Israeli” Emigration Surges: 268,000 Departures in Three Years

“Israeli” Emigration Surges: 268,000 Departures in Three Years

3 days ago
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infograph Truth Unveiled: Unprecedented Assessment of US Military Losses in the War on Iran

Truth Unveiled: Unprecedented Assessment of US Military Losses in the War on Iran

5 days ago
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infograph Yemen’s Growing Cancer Crisis After Years of Saudi War and Blockade

Yemen’s Growing Cancer Crisis After Years of Saudi War and Blockade

6 days ago
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infograph Saudi Losses Following Yemeni Strikes

Saudi Losses Following Yemeni Strikes

8 days ago
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infograph 12 Years of Saudi-Led Aggression: Yemen by the Numbers

12 Years of Saudi-Led Aggression: Yemen by the Numbers

10 days ago
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infograph 12 Years of Saudi War of Aggression, Blockade Against Yemen

12 Years of Saudi War of Aggression, Blockade Against Yemen

11 days ago
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infograph Iran Reports Heavy US Air Force Losses in 15-Day War

Iran Reports Heavy US Air Force Losses in 15-Day War

11 days ago
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infograph Poll: Most Americans Want an End to the War on Iran

Poll: Most Americans Want an End to the War on Iran

13 days ago
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infograph Task Force 59: The US Special Unit Targeted by Iran in Bahrain

Task Force 59: The US Special Unit Targeted by Iran in Bahrain

14 days ago
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Voices
After the Humiliating Agreement: Figures Document the Escalation of a Policy of Destruction in the South

After the Humiliating Agreement: Figures Document the Escalation of a Policy of Destruction in the South

20 minutes ago
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How Tucker Carlson Recast America First Around the Question of “Israel”

How Tucker Carlson Recast America First Around the Question of “Israel”

one day ago
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The Waning Grip of AIPAC

The Waning Grip of AIPAC

3 days ago
turned_inVoices
Suicide in the Occupation Forces: Could It Lead to Its Collapse?

Suicide in the Occupation Forces: Could It Lead to Its Collapse?

6 days ago
turned_inVoices
Spain Under Pressure: Ceuta, Gaza and a Diplomatic Clash with “Israel”

Spain Under Pressure: Ceuta, Gaza and a Diplomatic Clash with “Israel”

7 days ago
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Unwelcome Pressure: Netanyahu’s Failed Summit in Washington

Unwelcome Pressure: Netanyahu’s Failed Summit in Washington

9 days ago
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Sayyed Mohsen: The Mobilizing Mind That Shaped the Resistance’s Consciousness

Sayyed Mohsen: The Mobilizing Mind That Shaped the Resistance’s Consciousness

11 days ago
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Exclusive Photos Trace the Life and Legacy of Sayyed Fouad Shokor

Exclusive Photos Trace the Life and Legacy of Sayyed Fouad Shokor

11 days ago
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Are the Explosions Paving the way for the “Judaization” of the Litani?

Are the Explosions Paving the way for the “Judaization” of the Litani?

11 days ago
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Between Pledge and Response: Iran’s Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Hezbollah

Between Pledge and Response: Iran’s Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Hezbollah

12 days ago
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Last Update: 10-08-2026 Hour: 01:02 Beirut Timing

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