Please Wait...
search
close
Alahednews
13:22 Lebanon Time
10 August 2026
search
share
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Telegram
GuestBook
rss_feed
language
Languages
عربي
Français
Espanol
star
0
favorite
delete all
Home
Middle East
Lebanon
Syria
Bahrain
Palestine
Zionist Entity
Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
More from Middle East
Americas
United States
Canada
Latin America
Asia-Pacific
Iran
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Koreas
India
China
More from Asian States
Africa
Sudan
Egypt
Libya
Tunisia
Algeria
More from Africa
Europe
United Kingdom
Russia
Turkey
France
Germany
Spain
Greece
Italy
More from Europe
ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
Operations
Ops.1993
Ops.1994
Ops.1995
Ops.1996
Ops.1997
Ops.1998
Ops.1999
Ops.2000
"Israeli" Terror
Aggressions-Lebanon
July 1993 Aggression
April 1996 Aggression
July 2006 Aggression
Victories
2000 Liberation
33 Day Dairies
2006 Divine Victory
Liberation Dailies
Martyrs
Martyrs
Martyrs Day
Self-Sacrifice Martyrs
Statements
Media Relations
LTRB
The Political Manifesto
SECRETARY-GENERAL
Full Speeches
Speeches-2000
Speeches-2006
Speeches-2007
Speeches-2008
Speeches-2009
Speeches-2010
Speeches-2011
Speeches-2012
Speeches-2013
Speeches-2014
Speeches-2015
Speeches-2016
Speeches-2017
Speeches-2018
Speeches-2019
Speeches-2020
Speeches-2021
Speeches-2022
Speeches-2023
Speeches-2024
Speeches-2025
Speeches-2026
Speech-Reports
Reports-2005
Reports-2006
Reports-2007
Reports-2008
Reports-2009
Reports-2010
Reports-2011
Reports-2012
Reports-2013
Reports-2014
Reports-2015
Reports-2016
Reports-2017
Reports-2018
Reports-2019
Reports-2020
Reports-2021
Reports-2022
Reports-2023
Reports-2024
Reports-2025
Reports-2026
SG
SG Biography
SG Meetings
SG Interviews
SG General Activites
Voices
Ten Day Dawn
The Biggest Crime
Martyr Leaders
Featured News
CNN: Trump Has A Carter-Style Iran Problem As Economy Drags before Midterms
folder_open
United States
access_time
one hour ago
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Map of Occupied Southern Lebanon Exposes Its Ambitions Toward All of Lebanon
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
2 hours ago
Pezeshkian Meets the Leader
folder_open
Iran
access_time
3 hours ago
Iranian Commander: New Ayatollah Khamenei Footage will Debunk Health Rumors
folder_open
Iran
access_time
3 hours ago
Lebanon-“Israel” Talks Stalled Until September
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
3 hours ago
Qalibaf: Iran Holds Firm in Decisive Phase
folder_open
Iran
access_time
3 hours ago
CNN: Trump Has A Carter-Style Iran Problem As Economy Drags before Midterms
Hezbollah: “Israeli” Map of Occupied Southern Lebanon Exposes Its Ambitions Toward All of Lebanon
Pezeshkian Meets the Leader
Iranian Commander: New Ayatollah Khamenei Footage will Debunk Health Rumors
Lebanon-“Israel” Talks Stalled Until September
Qalibaf: Iran Holds Firm in Decisive Phase
Latest News
After the Humiliating Agreement: Figures Document the Escalation of a Policy of Destruction in the South
In weeks, the 2026 aggression has brought southern Lebanon’s destruction to levels that took more than a year to reach in 2024.
folder_open
Voices
access_time
20 minutes ago
Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression
A vital lifeline reduced to just 2–3% of its pre-war capacity
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
one hour ago
Hezbollah: “Israel” Escalates Environmental War in South Lebanon, Western Beqaa as Gov’t Fails to Act
This ongoing environmental devastation is taking place while the authorities are unable even to file a complaint against the enemy.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
2 hours ago
Netanyahu Nixes Trump’s Gaza ‘Peace’ Plan
Bibi reiterated that he would not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state.
folder_open
Zionist Entity
access_time
3 hours ago
Trump Claims US Took Venezuela’s Oil as Revenue Questions Mount
Trump’s remarks raise questions over whether Washington is overseeing or effectively controlling Venezuela’s oil revenues.
folder_open
Americas...
access_time
3 hours ago
Yemen Publishes Footage of Strikes on Saudi Positions
Sanaa has reaffirmed its readiness to respond under the principle of “escalation for escalation, siege for siege’
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
3 hours ago
Mohsen Rezaei’s Rise to Iran’s Security Leadership
The Supreme National Security Council is one of Iran’s principal decision-making institutions.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
3 hours ago
Iran Leader Appoints Rezaei as Security Council Representative
The appointment decree cited Rezaei’s extensive experience, particularly his role during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War
folder_open
Iran
access_time
3 hours ago
How Tucker Carlson Recast America First Around the Question of “Israel”
Carlson’s Save America manifesto is not merely a cultural or economic program; it is a revolt against the foreign policy establishment.
folder_open
Voices
access_time
one day ago
Araghchi: Muslim Unity Key To Self-Reliance
“Time to rely only on ourselves and embrace true brotherhood’
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Senior Adviser: Region Must Be Free of Foreign Forces
Velayati stressed that regional countries can instead safeguard their security through greater cooperation.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
IRG Spox: Hormuz Reopening Depends on US Acceptance of Iran’s Conditions
Mohebbi discussed the status of the strategic waterway and the conditions Tehran has set for its reopening.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
one day ago
Russia Reports Strikes on Kiev Military Facilities and Two Weapons Cargo Ships
The ministry identified the industrial facility as the Kiev-111 enterprise.
folder_open
Russia
access_time
one day ago
Total Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Spain on August 12
The eclipse will be visible across much of Spain, although its appearance will vary depending on location.
folder_open
Europe...
access_time
one day ago
US Accused of Meddling in UK Politics with $500K ‘Public Education’ Grants
Washington faces accusations of using diplomatic funding to export MAGA narratives and policies to Britain.
folder_open
United States
access_time
one day ago
Mossad in Turmoil After Senior Officials Fired Amid Claims of Political Interference
Gofman himself was the prime minister’s military secretary during the war
folder_open
Zionist Entity
access_time
2 days ago
Pezeshkian: Iran Open to Dialogue but Will Not Surrender Sovereignty or Defense Capabilities
The Iranian president argued that diplomacy and military strength were not mutually exclusive.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
2 days ago
Greenland Warns Over Trump-Linked Oil Drilling Plans Amid US Territorial Pressure
Greenland faces a stark choice as a Trump-linked oil venture pushes ahead without the local approval required to drill.
folder_open
Americas...
access_time
2 days ago
Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech at the Arbaeen March on 04-08-2026
Sheikh Qassem’s Address on the Anniversary of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS] — 04-08-2026
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
2 days ago
Iran Seeks to Dismantle Decades of US Military Dominance in Gulf
Analysts say Tehran already exercises de facto control over the waterway, regardless of the eventual legal arrangements.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
2 days ago
CNN: Trump’s Top General Looking for An Off-Ramp from Iran, US Military Options Remain Limited
Caine told lawmakers during a public hearing late last month - “airpower has its limits.”
folder_open
United States
access_time
2 days ago
“Israeli” Aggression Continues: Explosive Demolitions in South Lebanon
The occupation forces conducted a machine-gun sweep toward the Ali Al-Taher heights.
folder_open
Lebanon
access_time
2 days ago
IRG: Trump Trapped in Self-Made Iran Quagmire
‘The war had exposed new dimensions of America’s strategic dead end.’
folder_open
Iran
access_time
2 days ago
Trump Moves to Fill US Diplomatic Void With 74 Envoys
Washington is scrambling to fill a diplomatic vacuum of its own making, as more than 100 US ambassadorial posts remain vacant.
folder_open
United States
access_time
2 days ago
Saudi War on Yemen: 12 Years, $344.7B+ in Economic Losses
Agriculture, energy, trade and public revenues bear the brunt of a prolonged economic siege.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
2 days ago
Pentagon Accuses Ex-Air Force Chief of Leaking State Secrets
The War Department has revoked Frank Kendall’s security clearance.
folder_open
United States
access_time
2 days ago
Reuters: Iran, Oman Move Closer To Hormuz Shipping Agreement
The US will lift its blockade of Iranian ports once a deal is announced to restore unrestricted commercial shipping through Hormuz
folder_open
Iran
access_time
2 days ago
“You Have to Win First”: Baghaei Mocks Trump’s “Spoils of War” Boast
Baghaei cited Joseph Heller’s Catch-22, likening the US approach to war to profiteering through the novel’s opportunist, Milo Minderbinder.
folder_open
Iran
access_time
2 days ago
Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Military Positions, Warn of More Operations
According to Saree, the strikes also targeted military warehouses, vehicles, and equipment using barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
2 days ago
Yemeni Official Rejects Saudi Calls for Confrontation With Sanaa
Bin Habtour added that previous experience showed Riyadh had targeted various Yemeni factions.
folder_open
Middle East...
access_time
2 days ago
More...
Media
infograph
Sanaa Airport: 12 Years Under Saudi Aggression
one hour ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Saudi War on Yemen: 12 Years, $344.7B+ in Economic Losses
2 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Trump’s Lies: By the Numbers
2 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
“Israeli” Emigration Surges: 268,000 Departures in Three Years
3 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Truth Unveiled: Unprecedented Assessment of US Military Losses in the War on Iran
5 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Yemen’s Growing Cancer Crisis After Years of Saudi War and Blockade
6 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Saudi Losses Following Yemeni Strikes
8 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
12 Years of Saudi-Led Aggression: Yemen by the Numbers
10 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
12 Years of Saudi War of Aggression, Blockade Against Yemen
11 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Iran Reports Heavy US Air Force Losses in 15-Day War
11 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Poll: Most Americans Want an End to the War on Iran
13 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
infograph
Task Force 59: The US Special Unit Targeted by Iran in Bahrain
14 days ago
turned_in
Infograph-Reader
Voices
After the Humiliating Agreement: Figures Document the Escalation of a Policy of Destruction in the South
20 minutes ago
turned_in
Voices
How Tucker Carlson Recast America First Around the Question of “Israel”
one day ago
turned_in
Voices
The Waning Grip of AIPAC
3 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Suicide in the Occupation Forces: Could It Lead to Its Collapse?
6 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Spain Under Pressure: Ceuta, Gaza and a Diplomatic Clash with “Israel”
7 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Unwelcome Pressure: Netanyahu’s Failed Summit in Washington
9 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Sayyed Mohsen: The Mobilizing Mind That Shaped the Resistance’s Consciousness
11 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Exclusive Photos Trace the Life and Legacy of Sayyed Fouad Shokor
11 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Are the Explosions Paving the way for the “Judaization” of the Litani?
11 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Between Pledge and Response: Iran’s Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Hezbollah
12 days ago
turned_in
Voices
Alahednews
Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update:
10-08-2026
Hour: 01:02 Beirut Timing
whatshot