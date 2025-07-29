Please Wait...

“Israeli” Journo: We Will Sink into the Quagmire of International Isolation

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 30 minutes ago
Pezeshkian: Iran Open to Dialogue, Firm on Nuclear Rights

folder_openIran access_time 48 minutes ago
Iran Unveils Counterintelligence Masterstroke during “Israeli”-US War

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
Netherlands Bans Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over Gaza

folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
US Spent 25% Of Top Missile Interceptors in “Israel”-Iran War, Revealing Supply Gap

folder_openUnited States access_time 21 hours ago
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah: The Prisoner Who Remained Free

folder_openVoices access_time 23 hours ago

Trump Open to Talks with Kim Jong-un Despite Dismissive Remarks from Kim Yo-jong

Kim Yo-jong rejected the idea of renewed negotiations, criticizing the US for clinging to outdated expectations.

folder_open United States access_time 2 minutes ago
Midtown Manhattan Shooting: Gunman Kills Four, and Himself at New York building

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the motive remains unknown.

folder_open United States access_time 14 minutes ago
Qatar Donates Jet for Future Air Force One as Trump Backs Controversial Deal

The signed document describes the aircraft as an “unconditional donation”.

folder_open United States access_time 27 minutes ago
Corbyn Outshines Starmer Among UK’s Youth: Poll

Corbyn also enjoys a +18 approval rating among young voters compared to -30 for Starmer in the same age group.

folder_open United Kingdom access_time 15 hours ago
German Military Eyes Deep-Strike Drone Development

The report states that Airbus Defence is collaborating with US startup Kratos on the project

folder_open Europe... access_time 15 hours ago
US Senator: ’Israel’ to ‘Take Gaza Down’ Like Allies Did in Tokyo and Berlin

Graham said the ’Israeli’ entity has concluded that dismantling Hamas is the only way to ensure its security.

folder_open United States access_time 16 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia Reach Ceasefire Agreement Amid Escalating Border Conflict

The breakthrough was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

folder_open Asia-Pacific... access_time 18 hours ago
North Korea Rejects Seoul’s Dialogue Offer, Slams South Korea’s ‘Blind Trust’ in US

Kim Yo Jong declared that Pyongyang had “no interest” in President Lee Jae Myung’s outreach initiatives.

folder_open Koreas access_time 18 hours ago
First Direct Flight from Moscow Lands in Pyongyang, Cementing Strategic Alliance

Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines, recently authorized to operate the route, will offer one round-trip flight per month.

folder_open International News access_time 19 hours ago
UK Cautions It Could Fight China over Taiwan

“China views Taiwan as its territory and favors peaceful reunification but reserves the right to use force.”

folder_open Europe... access_time 19 hours ago
“Israeli” Settler Charged with Spying for Iran Over Missile Strike Intel.

The suspect’s name and most identifying details have been barred from publication.

folder_open Zionist Entity access_time 20 hours ago
Cambodia Pushes for Immediate Ceasefire in Thai Border Talks Amid Sincerity Doubts

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister questioned Cambodia’s sincerity ahead of the negotiations.

folder_open Asia-Pacific... access_time 21 hours ago
Netherlands Brands “Israel” A National Threat

’Israel’ seeks to manipulate public opinion and influence political decision-making in the Netherlands.

folder_open Europe... access_time 21 hours ago
EU, US Strike Framework Deal to Avert Tariff War, Secure Trade and Energy Commitments

The deal reduces proposed tariffs on European exports and deepens economic cooperation between the two sides.

folder_open International News access_time 21 hours ago
Michigan Walmart Stabbing Suspect Faces Terrorism and Attempted Murder Charges

The attacker is now facing possible charges of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

folder_open United States access_time 22 hours ago
Trump Conceals Nearly $1 Billion Air Force One Retrofit Using Nuclear Budget Funds

According to The New York Times, the true cost of retrofitting the aircraft has been deliberately classified.

folder_open United States access_time 22 hours ago
Iranian Parliament Speaker Urges Curb on “Israeli” Crimes

“The Zionist crimes must be stopped before it causes more disasters in the entire region and the world.”

folder_open Iran access_time 23 hours ago
The Hague Group Exposes the Arab Hand in Gaza Genocide

Arab regimes ignored the Hague Group and largely declined institutional engagement…

folder_open Voices access_timeone day ago
No Food to Gaza: “Israeli’ Navy Hijacks British-Flagged Gaza Aid Ship

Handala was transporting aid including food, medicine, and baby formula.

folder_open Palestine access_timeone day ago
Hamas Official Rejects US Accusations, Slams Trump’s Remarks as Inaccurate

Al-Rishq dismissed these accusations as inaccurate and politically motivated.

folder_open Palestine access_time 2 days ago
Gaza Facing Mass Child Deaths as “Israel” Starves Over 100k Infants

Officials reported that baby milk supplies have run out entirely, forcing desperate mothers to feed their babies only water.

folder_open Palestine access_time 2 days ago
Zahedan Courthouse Attack: Six Killed, 22 Wounded in Terrorist Assault in Southeastern Iran

The assailants stormed the main courthouse in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in an attack claimed by the “Jaish Al-Adl” terrorist group.

folder_open Iran access_time 2 days ago
Iranian FM: Missile Power Forced “Israeli” Ceasefire Request

Araghchi declared, “Iran’s missile defense power forced the Zionist enemy to request a ceasefire.”

folder_open Iran access_time 2 days ago
Trump: Putin-Zelensky Meeting “Is Going to Happen” Despite Kremlin Conditions

“It’s going to happen, but it should have happened three months ago. It’s going to happen…”

folder_open International News access_time 2 days ago
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Arab and Muslim Nations to Act as Gaza Faces Man-Made Famine

“But the world… must not remain passive in the face of this massive humanitarian catastrophe.”

folder_open Middle East... access_time 2 days ago
Trump: “Israel” Must Eliminate Hamas as Ceasefire Talks Stall

“Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die, and it’s very bad…”

folder_open United States access_time 3 days ago
One-Third of UK MPs Urge Starmer to Recognize Palestine

221 MPs from across nine political parties urged Starmer and Lammy to take immediate steps toward recognition.

folder_open United Kingdom access_time 3 days ago
US Faces Alarming Gap in Missile Stockpile After “Israeli” War with Iran

The US expended an extraordinary number of interceptors during its support for “Israel” in response to Iran’s retaliation.

folder_open United States access_time 3 days ago
Imam Khamenei: “Israeli”-US Terror Attacks Will Only Accelerate Iran’s Military, Scientific Progress

“The foolish and shortsighted enemy did not achieve its goal…”

folder_open Iran access_time 3 days ago
Australia, Canada Condemn ’Israeli’ Starvation Campaign in Gaza

These statements from Australia and Canada come as ’Israel’s’ starvation war on the Gaza Strip continues to escalate.

folder_open International News access_time 3 days ago
Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding

4 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

5 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Georges Abdallah: The Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe

7 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Rising Emigration Intentions: “Israeli” Workers Seek Safety and Stability Abroad

13 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Billions in Backing: US Deepens Military Support for “Israel”

14 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Iranian Opinion Poll: Iran Emerges Stronger from the War Against “Israel”

14 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Iranian Opinion Poll: Iran Emerges Stronger from the War Against “Israel”

17 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Invisible Killers: “Israeli” Forces Falling to Friendly Fire and Accidents

21 days ago
Infograph-Reader
US Superpower Status Fading: Public Concern Grow Sharply

21 days ago
Infograph-Reader
Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ’Israeli’ Entity

21 days ago
Infograph-Reader
In Black and Steadfast: Ashura in Dahiyeh Through the Lens

22 days ago
Gallery-Reader
Scientific Blow: Iran Targets the Heart of “Israel’s” Military Research

26 days ago
Infograph-Reader

Georges Ibrahim Abdallah: The Prisoner Who Remained Free

23 hours ago
Voices
The Hague Group Exposes the Arab Hand in Gaza Genocide

one day ago
Voices
The US Roadmap to Disarmament Is a Road to Massacre

4 days ago
Voices
The Gaza Massacre: A New Holocaust of Hunger and Silence

5 days ago
Voices
Is America Concerned About the Fall of Damascus’ Sharaa Regime?

7 days ago
Voices
Trump, Epstein and the Blackmail Presidency

8 days ago
Voices
From Resistance to Capitulation: Syria’s Tragic Transformation

13 days ago
Voices
The Boldest US Threat Yet to Lebanon: Redrawing Maps and Shifting Populations

13 days ago
Voices
As Gaza Fighters Hold the Line, “Israeli” Soldiers Succumb to Death’s Stench

14 days ago
Voices
Netanyahu’s Puppet Show: Trump, Gaza and the Death of International Law

18 days ago
Voices

