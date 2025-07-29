Please Wait...
Alahednews
10:48 Lebanon Time
29 July 2025
Home
Featured News
“Israeli” Journo: We Will Sink into the Quagmire of International Isolation
Zionist Entity
30 minutes ago
Pezeshkian: Iran Open to Dialogue, Firm on Nuclear Rights
Iran
48 minutes ago
Iran Unveils Counterintelligence Masterstroke during “Israeli”-US War
Iran
one hour ago
Netherlands Bans Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over Gaza
Zionist Entity
one hour ago
US Spent 25% Of Top Missile Interceptors in “Israel”-Iran War, Revealing Supply Gap
United States
21 hours ago
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah: The Prisoner Who Remained Free
Voices
23 hours ago
Latest News
Trump Open to Talks with Kim Jong-un Despite Dismissive Remarks from Kim Yo-jong
Kim Yo-jong rejected the idea of renewed negotiations, criticizing the US for clinging to outdated expectations.
United States
2 minutes ago
Midtown Manhattan Shooting: Gunman Kills Four, and Himself at New York building
Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the motive remains unknown.
United States
14 minutes ago
Qatar Donates Jet for Future Air Force One as Trump Backs Controversial Deal
The signed document describes the aircraft as an “unconditional donation”.
United States
27 minutes ago
Corbyn Outshines Starmer Among UK’s Youth: Poll
Corbyn also enjoys a +18 approval rating among young voters compared to -30 for Starmer in the same age group.
United Kingdom
15 hours ago
German Military Eyes Deep-Strike Drone Development
The report states that Airbus Defence is collaborating with US startup Kratos on the project
Europe...
15 hours ago
US Senator: ’Israel’ to ‘Take Gaza Down’ Like Allies Did in Tokyo and Berlin
Graham said the ’Israeli’ entity has concluded that dismantling Hamas is the only way to ensure its security.
United States
16 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia Reach Ceasefire Agreement Amid Escalating Border Conflict
The breakthrough was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Asia-Pacific...
18 hours ago
North Korea Rejects Seoul’s Dialogue Offer, Slams South Korea’s ‘Blind Trust’ in US
Kim Yo Jong declared that Pyongyang had “no interest” in President Lee Jae Myung’s outreach initiatives.
Koreas
18 hours ago
First Direct Flight from Moscow Lands in Pyongyang, Cementing Strategic Alliance
Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines, recently authorized to operate the route, will offer one round-trip flight per month.
International News
19 hours ago
UK Cautions It Could Fight China over Taiwan
“China views Taiwan as its territory and favors peaceful reunification but reserves the right to use force.”
Europe...
19 hours ago
“Israeli” Settler Charged with Spying for Iran Over Missile Strike Intel.
The suspect’s name and most identifying details have been barred from publication.
Zionist Entity
20 hours ago
Cambodia Pushes for Immediate Ceasefire in Thai Border Talks Amid Sincerity Doubts
Thailand’s acting Prime Minister questioned Cambodia’s sincerity ahead of the negotiations.
Asia-Pacific...
21 hours ago
Netherlands Brands “Israel” A National Threat
’Israel’ seeks to manipulate public opinion and influence political decision-making in the Netherlands.
Europe...
21 hours ago
EU, US Strike Framework Deal to Avert Tariff War, Secure Trade and Energy Commitments
The deal reduces proposed tariffs on European exports and deepens economic cooperation between the two sides.
International News
21 hours ago
Michigan Walmart Stabbing Suspect Faces Terrorism and Attempted Murder Charges
The attacker is now facing possible charges of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.
United States
22 hours ago
Trump Conceals Nearly $1 Billion Air Force One Retrofit Using Nuclear Budget Funds
According to The New York Times, the true cost of retrofitting the aircraft has been deliberately classified.
United States
22 hours ago
Iranian Parliament Speaker Urges Curb on “Israeli” Crimes
“The Zionist crimes must be stopped before it causes more disasters in the entire region and the world.”
Iran
23 hours ago
The Hague Group Exposes the Arab Hand in Gaza Genocide
Arab regimes ignored the Hague Group and largely declined institutional engagement…
Voices
one day ago
No Food to Gaza: “Israeli’ Navy Hijacks British-Flagged Gaza Aid Ship
Handala was transporting aid including food, medicine, and baby formula.
Palestine
one day ago
Hamas Official Rejects US Accusations, Slams Trump’s Remarks as Inaccurate
Al-Rishq dismissed these accusations as inaccurate and politically motivated.
Palestine
2 days ago
Gaza Facing Mass Child Deaths as “Israel” Starves Over 100k Infants
Officials reported that baby milk supplies have run out entirely, forcing desperate mothers to feed their babies only water.
Palestine
2 days ago
Zahedan Courthouse Attack: Six Killed, 22 Wounded in Terrorist Assault in Southeastern Iran
The assailants stormed the main courthouse in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in an attack claimed by the “Jaish Al-Adl” terrorist group.
Iran
2 days ago
Iranian FM: Missile Power Forced “Israeli” Ceasefire Request
Araghchi declared, “Iran’s missile defense power forced the Zionist enemy to request a ceasefire.”
Iran
2 days ago
Trump: Putin-Zelensky Meeting “Is Going to Happen” Despite Kremlin Conditions
“It’s going to happen, but it should have happened three months ago. It’s going to happen…”
International News
2 days ago
Ayatollah Sistani Urges Arab and Muslim Nations to Act as Gaza Faces Man-Made Famine
“But the world… must not remain passive in the face of this massive humanitarian catastrophe.”
Middle East...
2 days ago
Trump: “Israel” Must Eliminate Hamas as Ceasefire Talks Stall
“Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die, and it’s very bad…”
United States
3 days ago
One-Third of UK MPs Urge Starmer to Recognize Palestine
221 MPs from across nine political parties urged Starmer and Lammy to take immediate steps toward recognition.
United Kingdom
3 days ago
US Faces Alarming Gap in Missile Stockpile After “Israeli” War with Iran
The US expended an extraordinary number of interceptors during its support for “Israel” in response to Iran’s retaliation.
United States
3 days ago
Imam Khamenei: “Israeli”-US Terror Attacks Will Only Accelerate Iran’s Military, Scientific Progress
“The foolish and shortsighted enemy did not achieve its goal…”
Iran
3 days ago
Australia, Canada Condemn ’Israeli’ Starvation Campaign in Gaza
These statements from Australia and Canada come as ’Israel’s’ starvation war on the Gaza Strip continues to escalate.
International News
3 days ago
Media
Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding
4 days ago
Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege
5 days ago
Georges Abdallah: The Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe
7 days ago
Rising Emigration Intentions: “Israeli” Workers Seek Safety and Stability Abroad
13 days ago
Billions in Backing: US Deepens Military Support for “Israel”
14 days ago
Iranian Opinion Poll: Iran Emerges Stronger from the War Against “Israel”
14 days ago
Iranian Opinion Poll: Iran Emerges Stronger from the War Against “Israel”
17 days ago
Invisible Killers: “Israeli” Forces Falling to Friendly Fire and Accidents
21 days ago
US Superpower Status Fading: Public Concern Grow Sharply
21 days ago
Iran’s Strategic Strike Arsenal: Precision Weapons Used Against the ’Israeli’ Entity
21 days ago
In Black and Steadfast: Ashura in Dahiyeh Through the Lens
22 days ago
Scientific Blow: Iran Targets the Heart of “Israel’s” Military Research
26 days ago
Voices
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah: The Prisoner Who Remained Free
23 hours ago
The Hague Group Exposes the Arab Hand in Gaza Genocide
one day ago
The US Roadmap to Disarmament Is a Road to Massacre
4 days ago
The Gaza Massacre: A New Holocaust of Hunger and Silence
5 days ago
Is America Concerned About the Fall of Damascus’ Sharaa Regime?
7 days ago
Trump, Epstein and the Blackmail Presidency
8 days ago
From Resistance to Capitulation: Syria’s Tragic Transformation
13 days ago
The Boldest US Threat Yet to Lebanon: Redrawing Maps and Shifting Populations
13 days ago
As Gaza Fighters Hold the Line, “Israeli” Soldiers Succumb to Death’s Stench
14 days ago
Netanyahu’s Puppet Show: Trump, Gaza and the Death of International Law
18 days ago
Alahednews
