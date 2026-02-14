Lebanon Registers 1985 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 More Related Deaths

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1985 new coronavirus cases and 35 more related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The cases were detected among 21,713 tests, with only 31 cases found among travelers arriving at Beirut International Airport. The average positivity rate throughout the last two weeks stood at 15.1 percent.

The total number of cases since the virus was first detected in the country on February 21, 2020, rose to 499,839, according to figures released by the Health Ministry. The total number of fatalities now stands at 6,738.

The statistics provided by the Health Ministry also show that 1,915 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and related complications, with 844 in the ICU and 231 requiring ventilators.

The Health Ministry also reported that 7,439 first-stage jabs and 4,643 second-round vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of inoculations since the February 14 onset to 212,845 first-stage and 110,731 second-stage jabs so far.