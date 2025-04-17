Imam Khamenei: Ill-Wishers Frustrated, Angry over Iran’s Increasing Advances

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei assured that ill-wishers are "frustrated and angry" over Iran’s increasing advances, urging the country’s officials to counter their propaganda.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a Sunday meeting with commanders and officials of Iran’s Armed Forces on the occasion of the Persian New Year.

“They [ill-wishers] present their desires as news and reality,” the Leader said, emphasizing the importance of formulating strategies to combat such propaganda.

He further highlighted that the Islamic and independent nature of Iran’s government is the main reason behind the enemies’ hostility towards the nation.

“What irritates the enemy is not the name ‘Islamic Republic,’ but the determination of a country to be Muslim and independent, with a distinct identity of its own,” the Leader said.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei underscored that what angers the enemy is that the Islamic Republic refuses to rely on others for its dignity.

The Leader also acknowledged certain shortcomings in the country, including in the economic sector, and called for intensified efforts to address these issues.

Additionally, Imam Khamenei described the Iranian Armed Forces as the nation’s “shield and a refuge” for the people in the face of any aggressor.

His Eminence called for the Armed Forces to maintain their “maximum preparedness” and adopt both “software- and hardware-related” measures to fulfill their national responsibilities.

The Leader criticized the contradictory stance of bullying powers, who have armed themselves with the most advanced and lethal weapons, yet consider the defensive advancements of others as unacceptable.

At the start of the meeting, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, discussed developments in Iran and the West Asia region.

He praised the global awakening regarding the Palestinian issue and the historic resistance of the people of Gaza and Lebanon against the “Israeli” crimes.

Major General Baqeri affirmed that the Iranian Armed Forces, supported by the nation, are fully prepared and will not allow the enemies to achieve “their ominous goals.”