FBI: US Teen Killed Parents as Part of Trump Assassination Plot

By Staff, Agencies

A Wisconsin teenager accused of murdering his parents also plotted to assassinate US President Donald Trump and flee overseas while framing Russia for the crime, according to an unsealed FBI affidavit.

Nikita Casap, 17, was charged last month with first-degree murder after police found the bodies of his mother and stepfather, both shot in the head, inside their Waukesha home. He was arrested in Kansas after fleeing in a stolen vehicle with $14,000 in cash, passports, and the family dog. Officers also recovered an unloaded revolver, boxes of ammunition, and two cell phones during the traffic stop.

“Casap appears to have written a manifesto calling for the assassination of the President of the United States. He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States,” the warrant unsealed on Friday stated.

“The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carry out his plan,” it added.

The FBI alleges that Casap paid, at least in part, for a drone and explosives intended for use as a “weapon of mass destruction.” The affidavit states the equipment was meant to support the planned attack.

Messages uncovered on his phone showed Casap discussing the plot with an unidentified user on Telegram. On January 21, he asked, “What country will be blamed for the crime?” The user replied, “Russia will be blamed for it, this is the goal.”

Casap’s phone also contained conversations with a user using a Ukrainian phone number, appearing to discuss a post-attack escape plan. “How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine? 1-2 months?” he asked. “So while in Ukraine, I’ll be able to get a normal job and have a normal life? Even if when it’s found out I did it?” he added.

Agents also found screenshots of a three-page document titled “Accelerate the Collapse,” created on February 28. The manifesto called for political violence, including the assassination of the president, to spark societal chaos and “protect the white race.” It argued that it was “necessary to accelerate the collapse” of what it called “Jewish-occupied governments,” beginning with the United States. “The white race cannot survive unless America collapses,” Casap claimed.

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos — and not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do,” another excerpt read.

Casap is being held on $1 million bail and faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, along with seven other felony charges, including hiding a corpse and identity theft. He is due back in court on May 7.