Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah strongly condemned the “Israeli” airstrike on Al-Ahli Arab [the Baptist] Hospital in Gaza, labeling it a "blatant war crime" and evidence of the enemy’s ongoing genocidal campaign.

The group denounced the repeated targeting of Gaza's health infrastructure as part of a deliberate effort to annihilate what remains of life in the besieged territory.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the “Israeli” occupation’s bombing of Al-Ahli Arab [the Baptist] Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the destruction of several departments, forcing the hospital out of service and displacing patients, the wounded, and civilians who had sought refuge from the enemy’s terror and brutality.

This blatant aggression constitutes a clear and deliberate war crime. It once again reveals the savage and criminal nature of the Zionist enemy, which does not hesitate to commit the most heinous crimes under false pretenses and fabricated narratives, in total disregard for all humanitarian and international laws.

The repeated targeting by the “Israeli” enemy of the healthcare system — including hospitals, medical teams and health personnel — is a direct continuation of the ongoing campaign of extermination carried out by the Zionist killing machine against the steadfast Palestinian people. It is a barbaric crime within a broader context of the systematic destruction of what remains of life-sustaining infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip, perpetrated with boundless American support and complicity.

Hezbollah calls on international organizations, human rights bodies and medical and humanitarian institutions — both Arab and international — to condemn this savage aggression and to take immediate action to protect civilians and healthcare facilities in Gaza. The group also urges urgent steps to halt this genocidal crime.