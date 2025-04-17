US Airstrikes on Factory Near Sanaa Martyr Six, Wound Dozens

By Staff, Agencies

A US airstrike targeting the Al-Sawari ceramic factory west of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, has left at least six people martyred and 26 others injured, according to a preliminary toll from the Yemeni Ministry of Health. Several of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition.

Health Ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi confirmed that civil defense and emergency crews are working relentlessly to search for additional victims and contain the fires sparked by the attack.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported Sunday that US warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the al-Yatama area in the Khabb wa ash Sha'af District, northeast of al-Jawf Governorate, amid intense American aerial activity over the Yemeni capital.

The latest US airstrikes come as the Yemeni Armed Forces continue to carry out military operations against "Israeli" targets in support of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the YAF shot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the skies over the Hajjah Governorat, adding that the aircraft was brought down with a domestically-manufactured surface-to-air missile.

Saree asserted that the YAF's military capabilities remain unaffected and that the ongoing American aggression against Yemen would result only in further failure and disappointment.

Elsewhere, the YAF spokesperson stressed that the Yemeni support and backing for Gaza will not cease until the “Israeli” aggression against the Palestinian enclave ends and the blockade imposed on it is lifted.

"Israeli" media reported that takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport in "Tel Aviv" were halted after sirens sounded following the launch of missiles from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

The reports added that sirens sounded in the Gush Dan area and in occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], noting that most settlers headed to shelters—a scene not witnessed in "Israel" for nearly two weeks.