Deir Al-Balah Massacre: “Israeli” Airstrikes Martyred 6 Brothers at Once After

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine Palestinians were martyred in a brutal “Israeli” airstrike targeting Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Sunday, including six brothers from the Abu Mahadi family.

According to local reports, the victims were martyred when “Israeli” warplanes launched several missiles at a civilian car. A close friend of the brothers was also among the casualties.

Palestinian human rights advocate Ramy Abdu wrote in a message on X, “The car was carrying them toward life, but the 'Israeli' missile chose them for death."

The attack followed earlier raids targeting the western areas of both Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis.

In a separate attack on the coastal Al-Mawasi area before dawn, "Israeli" forces hit a tent sheltering displaced people and an inhabited home, leading to more martyrs.

According to medics, a woman was targeted by an "Israeli" drone in Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] also claimed life of Mohammed al-Darbashi, director of the local police station, in an attack on his house in western Khan Yunis.

"Israel" threatened on Saturday that its forces would soon intensify the offensives and expand it "to other areas throughout most of Gaza.”

The entity's War Minister, Yisrael Katz, threatened earlier that the IOF were leaving Gaza "smaller" and "more isolated" to pressure Hamas into releasing the captives it is still holding.

Hamas, however, warned on Saturday that the offensive not only claims lives of defenseless civilians but also makes the fate of the occupation's captives uncertain.