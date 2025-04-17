“Israeli” Strike on Gaza’s Last Major Hospital Sparks Outrage After Sick Child Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

A wave of global condemnation has followed an “Israeli” airstrike on Sunday targeting Al-Ahli Arab Hospital—also known as Mamdani or the Baptist Hospital—in Gaza City, one of the last remaining major healthcare centers in northern Gaza.

The two-story facility received only a 20-minute warning before being hit by “Israeli” warplanes, leading to the martyrdom of a sick child and prompting widespread accusations of a deliberate attack on life-saving infrastructure.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the “Israeli” attack forced the evacuation of dozens of wounded people and resulted in the martyrdom of a sick Palestinian child, adding that the hospital’s building was engulfed in smoke and flames, leaving it “completely destroyed” and leading to the “forced displacement of patients and hospital staff.”

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] claimed that it had struck a Hamas command and control center at the hospital, an allegation rejected by the Palestinian resistance group as a lie meant to justify the entity's “savage crime”.

In a statement, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor [Euro-Med] said the "Israeli" accusation against Hamas “lacks credibility in the absence of concrete evidence.”

The Geneva-based rights group also noted that Sunday’s attack was “part of a clear strategy to erode all means of survival by disregarding international legal protections for civilians” in Gaza.

The raid “flagrantly violates international humanitarian law and constitutes an international crime warranting legal prosecution and accountability,” it added.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization [WHO] said the hospital is “out of service” following the "Israeli" attack.

In an X post, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the lifting of the "Israeli" blockade on Gaza as well as a ceasefire to the entity’s genocide there.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry denounced the assault as a “horrific massacre and a heinous crime against civilians” that constituted a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

Similarly, Jordan condemned Sunday’s raid, along with "Israel’s" systematic targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip and the destruction of vital facilities that provide essential services to its population.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said "Israel" has been deliberately using starvation and blockade as means to force Palestinians out of their land.

Additionally, Egypt urged the international community to take immediate action to halt "Israeli" attacks on Gaza.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin wrote on X that he was “appalled” by the "Israeli" airstrikes on the Al-Ahli Arab [Baptist] Hospital, saying, “The wanton killing and targeting of civilians has to end.”