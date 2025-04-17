Trump Distances Himself from Ukraine War, Calls for Swift End to Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Monday distanced himself from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, asserting that the war began under President Joe Biden’s watch and would not have occurred had he remained in office.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared, “The war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening.” He emphasized that he had no involvement in the war’s outbreak, but is now “working diligently to get the death and destruction to stop.”

Trump also reiterated his long-standing claims about the 2020 election, stating, “If the 2020 presidential election was not rigged, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible war would never have happened.”

He criticized both President Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, blaming them for what he described as a failure to prevent the conflict.

“President Zelensky and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin,” he wrote. “There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to stop, and fast. So sad!”

The comments came a day after Zelensky appealed to Trump during an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes, urging him to support Ukraine and abandon a neutral stance.

“President Trump, being a strong president of a strong country, must be on Ukraine’s side,” Zelensky said. “I think it is wrong that America wants to be neutral.”

He further warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions extend beyond Ukraine and could lead to a broader global conflict. “If we do not stand firm, he will advance further,” Zelenskyy said.

He added, “Putin's ultimate goal is to revive the Russian empire and reclaim territories currently under NATO protection… I believe it could escalate into a world war. There won’t be a safe place for anyone.”