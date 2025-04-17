Iranian FM Informs Saudi Counterpart about Talks with US

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers have discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation on Monday.

Araghchi told bin Farhan about the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister informed the Saudi foreign minister about the recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat and the next round of these talks, which, like the first round, will be hosted by the foreign minister of Oman in Muscat.

The Saudi foreign minister appreciated the information provided by the Iranian foreign minister in this regard and welcomed the process of the talks.

He expressed hope that these talks would lead to a desirable outcome for Iran and the entire region.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, rejected speculation about the venue for the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

"After consultations, it was decided that Muscat [the capital of Oman] will continue to host the second round of these talks, which will be held on Saturday," Baghaei said on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, led the first round of indirect talks in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday.

Both sides described the talks as positive and constructive, with Araghchi saying that the next round is expected to take place on April 19 at the same level.