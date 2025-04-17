US Launches New Aggression on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The United States conducted a new aggression against Yemen by launching a new wave of airstrikes across multiple regions in the Arab country, targeting positions in the central province of Maarib and the northern province of al-Jawf, marking a renewed escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Yemen's official Saba news agency, citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that two US airstrikes hit al-Abdiyah district in Ma'rib province early on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported so far.

Residents described the airstrikes as very powerful and violent.

Elsewhere in the al-Hazm district of al-Jawf province, US warplanes carried out three raids. There were no details on casualties or damage caused by the attacks.

Late on Monday, the US military conducted 15 airstrikes targeting several sites across Yemen’s Maarib province.

The strikes hit areas in the Raghwan and Medghal districts. No immediate reports of casualties have emerged.

The United States has carried out more deadly airstrikes on Yemen as Washington continues its brutal military aggression against civilians in the Arab country.

As the genocidal war against Gaza intensified, the Yemenis implemented a strategic blockade of key maritime routes, aiming to disrupt the flow of military supplies to their adversaries and exert pressure on the international community to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until “Israel’s” ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.