Famine in Gaza: 91% of Population Faces Extreme Food Insecurity

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian NGO Network [PNGO] warned that Gaza has entered a full-blown famine as 91% of the population faces extreme food insecurity following Israel’s long genocidal war against the Palestinians there.

“‘Israel’ is deliberately starving 2 million people — bombing bakeries, blocking food, and cutting off water. This is not a crisis. It’s genocide,” PNGO said on Monday.

According to PNGO, 91% of Gaza’s population faces crisis-level food insecurity. 345,000 people are in Phase 5 — the most extreme stage of famine. 60,000 children urgently need treatment for malnutrition.

It further cautioned that “92% of children under 2 and breastfeeding mothers aren’t getting the nutrition they need. This means permanent, irreversible damage to an entire generation.”

“This is not a natural disaster. It’s a policy of starvation — by design,” it added, undelying that “Bakeries have been shut down. Food and medicine warehouses were bombed. Aid blocked at the border. Water desalination plant destroyed.”

The United Nations has sounded the alarm on a severe malnutrition crisis gripping the Gaza Strip.

“Even polio vaccines and nutritional supplements are being prevented from entering,” it stated.

“The ‘Israeli’ apartheid entity is intentionally preventing the entry of food, medicine, and fuel,” PNGO said, noting that “This is the textbook definition of genocide — and it’s being backed, funded and supported by the US.”

PNGO has demanded the following:

Gaza be declared a famine zone