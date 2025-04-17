“Israel”: Head of Shin Bet Plans Resignation Soon

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of "Israel's" Shin Bet intelligence agency, Ronen Bar, announced on Monday his intention to resign within the coming weeks amid the chaos caused by the “Israeli” government's decision to dismiss him, citing "lack of trust".

The family of a killed “Israeli” soldier reportedly bashed the ousted “Shin Bet” chief during a so-called “Supreme Court” session that was looking into his dismissal, saying that he has "the blood of ‘Israeli’ soldiers on his hands.

Bar announced his intention to resign shortly after.

According to the channel, the “Israeli” government must submit a letter of intent to the “court” next week regarding its decision to dismiss Bar, and Bar is required to respond with his written arguments, after which the “Supreme Court” will have to decide whether he can be dismissed immediately or if the dismissal should be postponed.

It is worth noting that on the “Israeli” occupation’s Supreme Court temporarily ruled to keep Bar in his position "until a contrary decision is made," a ruling that, on the one hand, prevents the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from announcing a successor for the “Shin Bet” chief and, on the other, allows Bar to continue participating in security discussions.

Last month, Netanyahu announced that his government had unanimously approved Bar's dismissal citing 'lack of trust' while ordering him to vacate his position by April 10.

"Since we saw some sparks of willingness here... we are giving you until after Passover [which ends on April 19] to try to reach some kind of creative solution that is agreed upon" by both sides, Head of the so-called “Supreme Court” Yitzhak Amit announced.

Bar was to end his role as head of the “Shin Bet” on April 10, 2025, or when a permanent “Shin Bet” head is appointed – whichever comes first, a government statement said on March 21.

This prompted the “Israeli” “Supreme Court” to freeze the decision and state that “Petitions shall be scheduled for a hearing before the panel [of judges] as soon as possible and no later than April 8,” just hours after the decision was announced.