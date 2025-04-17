’Golani’ Brigade Soldiers Sign Letter For End to War on Gaza, Immediate Talks Over Captives

Members of an infantry brigade of the "Israeli" military have signed a letter calling for an end to the gonging war in the Gaza Strip, as the entity is hit by a wave petitions expressing dissent against the protracted war.

"Israeli" Army Radio reported that 150 "Golani" Brigade soldiers have put their signatures on the letter demanding immediate negotiations aimed at securing the release of "Israeli" captives held in Gaza.

Since Thursday, at least ten petitions have circulated against the continuation of the Gaza offensive, saying the "Tel Aviv" entity should prioritize the return of "Israeli" captives even if it means ending the war.

The first petition was signed by nearly 1,000 current and former "Israeli" air force reservists who said the Gaza onslaught "serves mainly political and personal interests, not security interests."

They were referring to "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on continuing the brutal genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In response, "Israeli' Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir dismissed active-duty reservists who had signed the petition.

Netanyahu supported the dismissal, claiming that the petition was written by a "small group of radicals, operated by foreign-funded organizations" who are trying to "overthrow" his cabinet.

Separate petitions were signed by some 150 retired naval officers, over 250 reservists and veterans of the military's Unit 8200, and 1,525 Armored Corps veterans, including former prime minister and chief of staff Ehud Barak.

About 500 entrepreneurs, investors and workers from "Israel's" high-tech sector, as well as 2,000 "Israeli" military doctors, and more than 6,000 academics and education officials also wrote similar letters.

Other petitions were signed by hundreds of veterans from "Israel's" Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies, along with over 1,500 veterans of the "Israeli" military's infantry units, the paratroopers and special forces.