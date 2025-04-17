China Calls For New Iran Deal Based on JCPOA; Urges US to Stop ‘Maximum Pressure’

By Staff, Agencies

China calls on parties to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers as well as the US that has illegally left the historic agreement to seize the “critical opportunity” to revive diplomacy and reach a new agreement rooted in the previous one, urging Washington to end its pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Chinese Ambassador to Tehran, Cong Peiwu, stated that China supports a political and diplomatic solution to Iran-U.S. disputes and opposes coercion and unilateral actions.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed China's stance that Iran’s nuclear issue should be resolved through political and diplomatic channels, emphasizing the need to reach an agreement within the JCPOA framework.

The envoy referred to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), noting that the U.S. withdrew from the deal in 2018, reinstated previously lifted sanctions, and imposed additional economic pressure on Iran under its so-called “maximum pressure” campaign.

He reiterated Beijing’s position that any future deal had to be built upon the foundations of the original JCPOA.

Cong described the current nuclear issue as being at a "crossroads," emphasizing that now is a crucial time for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and strengthen, rather than weaken, communication and cooperation.

He sharply criticized Washington’s approach, saying the United States bore full responsibility for the current impasse following its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

“The United States must show political goodwill, join the talks, and stop using force and ‘maximum pressure,’” the ambassador said.

Accordingly, he warned that without genuine commitment from Washington, diplomatic efforts would remain fruitless.

“Dialogue is always better than confrontation. But is this dialogue meaningful? That must be carefully examined.”

He emphasized that Iran had remained committed to diplomacy, while it was the United States that had to prove its sincerity and uphold the principle of mutual respect.

Cong, meanwhile, warned against attempts to bypass diplomatic channels through institutions like the United Nations Security Council.

Referring to China’s initiative, he strongly opposed reinstating Security Council measures like the “snapback,” saying such actions undermined confidence-building.

“Resorting to the snapback mechanism renders diplomatic efforts useless, and we must be cautious in this regard.”