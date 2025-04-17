Hezbollah Condemns Desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Calls for Urgent Action

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah stongly condemned the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of Zionist settlers over the course of three consecutive days.

Hezbollah Issued the Following Statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of Zionist settlers over the course of three consecutive days. These settlers stormed its courtyards, performed Talmudic rituals, and carried out provocative acts under the protection of occupation forces and with the participation of extremist Knesset members. This brazen act of aggression is part of the enemy’s ongoing project of settlement expansion and Judaization, aimed at altering the Arab and Islamic identity of Al-Quds and its holy sites. The enemy wrongly believes that its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank will distract the Muslim nation from its repeated violations of the first Qibla, the core of the Palestinian cause, and its crown.

These aggressive acts, in which the enemy and its settlers exploit religious holidays and occasions to defile Al-Aqsa Mosque, are a cause for anger among all Muslims worldwide and a provocation to the sentiments of Arab and Islamic peoples and nations. They must prompt serious action to stop these violations. Our Arab and Islamic peoples are fully aware of the need to raise their voices using all available means. Silence in the face of these violations and massacres only encourages the "Israeli" enemy to continue its aggression in Al-Quds, Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, crossing all red lines.

Hezbollah calls on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, religious institutions, the scholars of the Ummah, and all free people of the world to act urgently, fulfill their historical responsibilities, raise their voices against the ongoing desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and work effectively and forcefully to stop the U.S.-backed Zionist crimes in Palestine and the region.