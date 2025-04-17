The Boycott Weapon Gains Momentum: No to “Israeli” Goods in the Lebanese Market

By Sarah Alayan

Lebanon — The Lebanese society today finds itself in a sensitive and precarious situation in the face of the intense media campaigns broadcast by the Zionist enemy. These campaigns aim to distort public opinion and pave the way for acceptance and normalization of ideas, social models and lifestyles that align with its agenda. In contrast, boycott campaigns are working to raise awareness about the true nature of these trends and to warn of the dangers they pose to society at large.

In a familiar and repeated scenario, “The Campaign to Boycott Supporters of ‘Israel’ in Lebanon” [CBSI] has identified the presence of “Israeli” goods in Lebanese markets. In this context, campaign member Rawan Hershi stated that one of the main goals is to make the principle of boycott part of everyday life—more than just a reactive stance in times of crisis.

Over a year ago, the campaign launched a WhatsApp group to bring together individuals who believe that boycott is a form of resistance. The aim was to help shape a lifestyle built around the culture of boycott.

Hershi explained that this initiative allows members to ask questions about boycott-related issues and about products available in Lebanese stores.

As a result of this collective effort, the campaign has become more familiar with products circulating in the market. In response to a number of inquiries from followers, the group investigated a snack brand called "Elephant Snacks," made by "ALKA," a food company owned by the “Israeli” Krenzia family, as well as "DOONA," a company specializing in baby strollers founded by the “Israeli” Yoav Mazar.

According to the campaign’s classification criteria for its boycott directory, a comprehensive investigation was conducted. It found that some products are directly tied to “Israeli” companies, while others are linked to companies founded by “Israelis.”

As an initial step, the campaign took legal action, since Lebanese law prohibits “Israeli” goods from being sold locally. Relevant case files were submitted to the Boycott Office at the Ministry of Economy several months ago, but no formal response has been received as of the time of writing.

Hershi emphasized that the next logical step was to inform the public and raise awareness of these products’ presence, allowing people to pressure relevant authorities into taking action. She praised the public and volunteers who continue to track the origins of products and monitor their circulation to the best of their ability and resources.

The CBSI has previously encountered obstacles from the Boycott Office, such as its failure to act on preventing the screening of the film Snow White, starring Gal Gadot—a former member of the “Israeli” military. To this day, it remains unclear who approved the screening and why no action was taken to stop it.

Hershi also recalled how the drug “TEVIA,” manufactured by an “Israeli” company, had been previously identified and successfully removed from Lebanese pharmacies. This was achieved through extensive efforts by the campaign members. However, the greatest current challenge lies in detecting “Israeli”-origin goods that do not bear Hebrew markings, requiring vigilant investigation and monitoring.

In conclusion, Hershi stressed that the campaign also plays a vital role in confronting efforts to promote normalization discourse in Lebanon—especially following the recent bloody war.

The campaign relies heavily on public awareness, viewing it as essential in the face of normalization and capitulation deals that have allowed “Israeli” products into the markets of certain Arab countries. The real wager, she said, is on a socially responsible public that understands the significance of boycott campaigns and initiatives in all their forms.