Supporting Palestine, Maldives Bans “Israelis” from Entry

By Staff, Agencies

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has declared that individuals holding “Israeli” passports will no longer be permitted entry into the Maldives.

The announcement follows the ratification of the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act, which was approved by the People's Majlis on April 15. The President's Office issued a statement underscoring the significance of the move in light of "Israel's" actions in Palestine.

In a post on Facebook, President Muizzu described the newly passed amendment as a “clear reflection of our stand against the ongoing atrocities in Palestine,” reaffirming that the Maldives “reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The government further noted that the decision highlights its “firm stance in response to the continuing atrocities and acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people."

According to the statement, the Maldives will continue to press for justice and accountability over breaches of international law, maintaining its vocal opposition to “Israel's” conduct on global platforms.

The government also restated its long-standing support for “the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along pre-1967 borders, with East of Occupied Al-Quds as its capital,” in line with international law and United Nations resolutions.