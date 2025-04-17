Feeding The Monster: US to Send Thousands of Bombs to ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has reportedly approved a new shipment of thousands of powerful munitions to the "Israeli" occupation entity, further reinforcing its military arsenal as "Tel Aviv" is said to be readying for “vigorous expansion” of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Citing unnamed "Israeli" officials, Hebrew-language outlet Ynetnews reported that the "Israeli" air force was set to receive more than 3,000 bombs from the US in the coming weeks.

According to the report, the munitions are to be delivered to “boost readiness” for a major offensive being planned by the "Israeli" forces' Southern Command.

Over 10,000 additional bombs are also expected to arrive in the near future, replenishing "Tel Aviv’s" stockpiles as it pushes forward with its regional military adventurism that has seen it escalate its deadly attacks on Lebanon and Syria, besides the war on Gaza.

The shipment is part of a broader arms package that includes MK-84 bombs, powerful 2,000-pound munitions that have already been linked to mass civilian martyrs in Gaza.

A similar transfer, which was initially halted by the previous US administration, was unfrozen earlier this year under Donald Trump’s second tenure as president, enabling "Israel" to resume large-scale deployment of the destructive weapons.

The entity’s war minister Yisrael Katz has announced that "Tel Aviv" was now preparing to “vigorously” broaden its assault on besieged Gaza.

As part of the escalation, "Israeli" forces have recently captured the so-called “Morag Corridor,” a strategic route connecting the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis.

"Israeli" forces' 36th Division, including the 188th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade, reportedly advanced from both northwest and southeast axes towards the area.

Additionally, the forces' “Gaza Division” is operating along the Philadelphi Corridor, adjacent to the Gaza-Egypt border.