The Genocide Continues: ‘Israel’ Bombs Gaza Displacement Tents

By Staff, Agencies

As “Israel” continues its genocidal war on Gaza, its airstrikes targeted several locations sheltering displaced civilians across the Gaza Strip, resulting in multiple casualties, according to local civil defense teams and media reports.

Two people were martyred and seven others wounded when “Israeli” warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families at Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City, the Palestinian Civil Defense reported. The stadium has become a refuge for hundreds of families who fled their homes amid ongoing “Israeli” bombardment.

“Our crews responded to urgent distress calls from the Yarmouk Stadium, where hundreds of displaced people are taking shelter,” the Civil Defense said in a statement.

Elsewhere in western Gaza, several individuals were injured in a drone strike near Abu Hasira Street.

Further south, “Israeli” airstrikes hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis, martyring two people and injuring several more.

Civil Defense teams also recovered two bodies and rescued three injured individuals after an “Israeli” strike on a displacement tent at the northern gate of the Asdaa City complex, also in Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, in Rafah, “Israeli” forces reportedly demolished multiple residential buildings in the northern part of the city. Similar demolitions were carried out by “Israeli” forces in eastern Gaza City, where several civilian homes were leveled.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced earlier in the day that 17 Palestinians were martyred and 69 others injured over the past 24 hours as a result of ongoing “Israeli” attacks across the besieged Gaza Strip.

The total death toll from the “Israeli” assault on Gaza has now reached 51,000 martyrs and 116,343 injuries since October 7, 2023. Since March 18, 2025, 1,630 Palestinians have been martyred and 4,302 wounded.