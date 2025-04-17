Syria’s HTS to Recognize ‘Israel’ by 2026!

By Staff, Agencies

A British diplomat revealed that the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] Ahmed Al-Julani has assured the UK that Syria will “normalize relations with ‘Israel’, recognize the entity and exchange ambassadors by the end of 2026.”

“The move by the HTS leader is aimed at attracting substantial Western financial support and the lifting of sanctions on Syria," said Craig Murray, a former British diplomat.

He went on saying that “I asked whether the withdrawal of 'Israeli' occupation forces from Syria was part of the deal, and surprisingly, this was not raised by either side. The UK regards it as a bilateral matter between Syria and 'Israel', and al-Jolani does not appear to prioritize 'Israeli' withdrawal.”

According to the former British civil servant, the European Union’s External Action Service [EEAS] and Directorate General for International Partnerships decided that al-Jolani’s Syrian cabinet of ministers does meet the promises he gave to the EU Pledging Conference in Brussels on 17 March regarding the formation of an inclusive government, specifically including Alawite and Christian communities and also female ministers.

However, al-Jolani's “inclusive” cabinet consists of 24 ministers, of which 21 are his close associates who are designated to manage all the key posts, including finance, interior, defense and foreign affairs. There are three minority representatives, all in minor ministries.

There is just one woman, who is a Canadian Christian, as well as one Kurd, one Alawite and one Druze.

The conference pledged 5.5 million euros to Syria in grants and loans, half of it from the EU itself.

"Al-Jolani has the support of both MI6 and UK special forces within Syria," Murray assessed, adding that the game is for al-Jolani and his pro-Zionist regime, installed with Western backing, to strengthen its paid forces until the time comes for a night of the long knives, where al-Jolani’s own most fanatical supporters will be eliminated.