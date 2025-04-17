Jordan Security Services Foil Alleged ’Subversive Plots’, Arrests 16

By Staff, Agencies

Jordan’s General Intelligence Department [GID] announced on Tuesday that it has thwarted what it described as "a series of dangerous plots aimed at destabilizing the kingdom, inciting chaos, and causing material destruction". Officials claimed it was a carefully monitored operation that had been underway since 2021.

According to the GID, sixteen individuals belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood suspected of involvement in the plans have been arrested. The group allegedly worked on manufacturing rockets using both locally sourced tools and smuggled components as part of illegal activities, posing a serious threat to national security.

The investigation also claimed to have uncovered explosive materials, firearms, and a fully assembled rocket ready for use. Authorities revealed that the suspects had also developed an integrated project for building unmanned aerial vehicles.

Jordanian media, citing official sources, reported that the suspects sought to recruit and train individuals within the country, and some members were even sent abroad to receive specialized training.

The intelligence agency said that all case files had been transferred to the State Security Court to proceed with legal action against those involved. The GID emphasized what it described as the kingdom’s high level of vigilance and readiness to preserve national stability and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Government spokesperson and Minister of Government Communication Mohammad al-Momani stated that the plots involved four separate groups, each tasked with carrying out sabotage operations. He also claimed the arrested received training in Lebanon.

The first cell, composed of three key members, was apprehended between May and June 2023. Authorities say they were involved in transporting and storing high-grade explosives.

The second group, also made up of three members, was arrested in February 2025 and had already begun manufacturing weapons using both local and imported equipment.

The government has not released further details on the remaining groups but reiterated its commitment to confronting threats with decisive and preemptive measures.