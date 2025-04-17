MP Elias Jradi: ’Israel’ Is an Enemy of All Lebanese, Not Just One Sect

By Al-Ahed News

The "Israeli" occupation forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement, months after its adoption, which obliges the entity to end its aggression and withdraw from Lebanese territory.

So far, "Israel" has committed hundreds of violations, ranging from aerial and ground assaults, house demolitions, and entering areas it previously could not access.

On Tuesday alone, the enemy's violations extended to the town of Aita Al-Shaab, where an "Israeli" drone dropped a bomb on tobacco farmers near the vocational school. Additionally, "Israeli" forces opened fire in an intimidating act near the town of Meiss Al-Jabal. A Zionist drone also targeted a "Rapid" [a Kangoo car] vehicle in the town of Aitaroun.

In light of the repeated violations and continued raids by the Zionist enemy, MP Dr. Elias Jradi told Al-Ahed news site that "the facts and circumstances have proven that 'Israel' harbors geopolitical ambitions and ideological agendas that continuously threaten regional stability—from the ocean to the Gulf, including Lebanon."

Jradi stated that this dangerous reality places a responsibility on the Lebanese government to uphold the ceasefire agreement and all international resolutions, urging swift and firm measures to protect the country and its people.

He also emphasized that the Lebanese state must actively follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire and ensure an end to "Israel's" violations.

Commenting on the efforts of the Quintet Committee, Jradi pointed out that the situation depends on field developments, and that Lebanon must respond with wisdom and reason.

While underlining the importance of uniting all national efforts to protect Lebanon's sovereignty, Jradi stressed the need for national cohesion among Lebanon’s various sects and factions, emphasizing that "Israel" is the enemy of all Lebanese—not just one sect.