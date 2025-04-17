“Israel”: 100k Sign Petitions to End War, Release Captives

By Staff

Five hundred graduates of the “Israeli” occupation army's Naval Officers Course, along with 1,700 artists and intellectuals in the occupation entity, have signed a petition calling for the release of captives and an end to the war on the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the campaign organizers stated that among the signatories were four former ‘Israeli’ Navy commanders. Meanwhile, a Hebrew-language media outlet reported that 472 former fighters from elite reserve units expressed support for returning the captives and halting the war on Gaza.

In the same context, the newspaper “Haaretz” reported that around 1,700 “Israeli” artists and intellectuals signed a petition demanding an end to the war on Gaza and the return of captives held in the Strip.

According to the newspaper, over 100,000 “Israelis” have signed various petitions within just five days, calling for an end to the war and the return of the captives.

A few days earlier, around one thousand members of the “Israeli” Air Force issued a letter calling for a halt to the war on Gaza. This was followed by a similar appeal signed by more than 150 former “Israeli” Navy officers.

Previously, the “Israeli” Channel 13 website reported that reservists from Unit 8200, part of the “Israeli” Intelligence Corps, had joined pilots in their appeal to stop the war and secure the captives’ return.

The protests have extended to reserve military doctors in the “Israeli” army, with 100 of them signing a letter urging an end to hostilities and the release of captives, according to the “Israeli” military radio.

These letters come amid rising public anger among settlers, reflected in demonstrations against the policies of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is overseeing the aggression on Gaza and has recently dismissed senior “Israeli” security and legal officials.