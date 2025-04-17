“Israel” Targets Photojournalist’s Home in Relentless Bombing of Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The besieged Gaza’s civil defense agency announced that intensified "Israeli" airstrikes have claimed lives of more than 20 people, including women and children, in the Gaza Strip.

A pre-dawn airstrike targeting the family home of photojournalist Fatima Hassouneh in the Al-Tuffa neighborhood of Gaza City on Wednesday claimed lives of 10 people.

"Our teams transferred 10 martyrs and several wounded to al-Shifa hospital after the Hassouneh family's home was targeted," civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

According to the Palestinian Ma'an news agency, "Israeli" strikes in the early hours of Wednesday “mostly focused on Gaza City” and left at least 21 people martyred and dozens of others injured.

Two people martyred in an "Israeli" aerial raid targeting a residential apartment near the Saraya Junction in the center of Gaza City, while another was recorded as a result of shelling from an "Israeli" reconnaissance aircraft near Abu Hasira Street, west of the city.

Three members of a family lost their lives due to the shelling of a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Yarmouk Stadium in the center of the city.

According to Ma'an, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, a girl martyred and two people were injured by shelling that targeted a house, where a tent was erected on the roof.

"Israel’s" airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza also claimed four Palestinian lives earlier Wednesday morning.

Palestinian media reported that "Israeli" attack helicopters were firing on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, and the town of Abasan al-Kabira was also coming under heavy "Israeli" artillery attack in nearby Khan Yunis.

Artillery attacks were also reported on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as the Bureij camp.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the latest fatalities raised the martyrdom toll from "Israel’s" genocidal war since October 7, 2023, to at least 51,000.

The ministry said in a statement that 69 more injured people had been transferred to hospitals over the past 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 116,343 in the "Israeli" onslaught.

“Many bodies are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.