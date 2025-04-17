Araqchi: Principle of Enrichment in Iran Non-Negotiable

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed that Tehran will by no means negotiate over the principle of uranium enrichment, although it is ready to allay the possible concerns.

Asked about the comments on Iran’s right to uranium enrichment amid the nuclear talks with the US, Araqchi said on Wednesday, “Enrichment in Iran is an actual and real fact. We are prepared to build trust about the possible concerns, but the principle of enrichment is non-negotiable.”

He also reminded the US that nothing would be gained under pressures, while negotiations coupled with respect could make progress.

Deploring the contradictory American stances which are not helpful for the process of talks, Araqchi said if the US adopts constructive stances, there will be hopes that negotiations will begin on the framework of a tentative agreement.

The foreign minister also noted that he is going to travel to Russia to relay a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Delegations from Iran and the US held a round of indirect talks in Muscat on April 12, mediated by the foreign minister of Oman.

The two sides, led by Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, have expressed satisfaction with the initial steps; the next round of negotiations is scheduled for April 19.