The “Grapes of Wrath” Aggression – 1996
Infographic by Abir Qanso
In 1996, the “Israeli” occupation launched a 16-day assault on Lebanon under the campaign named “Grapes of Wrath,” aiming to pressure the Lebanese government into halting Resistance operations. The aggression included over 1,100 air raids and targeted UN sites, most notably in the Qana Massacre.
