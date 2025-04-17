Pentagon Officials Placed on Leave Over ’Unauthorized’ Leaks on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has placed two high-ranking officials on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into "unauthorized" leaks related to a confidential group chat discussing military aggression against Yemen.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's senior adviser Dan Caldwell and Pentagon deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick were reportedly escorted out of the Pentagon building due to an investigation.

Caldwell, known for his isolationist views and skepticism about US military assistance, is under scrutiny for an unauthorized disclosure related to a controversial Signal group chat.

This chat revealed Caldwell's important role in National Security Council during planning against Yemen's Ansarullah movement.

The leaked chat featured discussions among several high-ranking officials, including Vice President JD Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Goldberg's presence in discussions about military plans has sparked bipartisan concern due to potential security risks arising from such lapses.

Selnick has been placed on leave during the ongoing investigation, in line with the Pentagon's initiative to combat unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information.

The Trump administration's handling of military communications is under scrutiny, with officials taking aggressive measures to combat leaks.

Joe Kasper's memo demands a thorough review of unauthorized disclosures, suggesting polygraphs for those involved, but Caldwell's testing status remains unclear.

The National Security Council has acknowledged the authenticity of war plan messages, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has condemned the breach, calling for accountability.

This investigation unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing US military operations in Yemen, where recent airstrikes have targeted various locations, including civilian infrastructure.

US officials speaking to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that Washington has conducted over 350 strikes during its current campaign in Yemen.

Yemen’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that US strikes on civilian facilities have resulted in 123 deaths and 247 injuries since March 16.