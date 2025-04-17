US Threatens China with 245% Tariff

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese imports to the US could face tariffs as high as 245%, according to a White House fact sheet released on Tuesday. The warning comes amid a growing trade rift between the world’s two largest economies.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has cited Beijing’s retaliation to previous levies as the reason for the latest potential hike.

“China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the fact sheet reads.

However, it’s not clear from the document when the increase would come into force.

Washington has imposed several major tariff rises on Beijing in the past two months, increasing the duties from an initial 20%.

Beijing has imposed a 125% tariff on American imports, suspended global rare-earth metals and magnet shipments, and ordered Chinese airlines to cease accepting Boeing jets and parts.

The standoff with China comes amid a broader US tariff campaign targeting dozens of countries.

According to Trump, the measures are part of an effort to balance the US trade deficit with its trading partners.

Following turmoil on the financial markets, the US administration paused higher tariffs for most countries to allow trade negotiations, except for China.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that Trump was open to making a trade deal with the Asian nation, but that Beijing should make the first move.