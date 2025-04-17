Turkey Rejects Greece’s Maritime Spatial Plan Over Jurisdiction Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey has rejected Greece’s newly released Maritime Spatial Plan [MSP], arguing that it encroaches upon Turkish maritime jurisdiction in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement issued by Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the MSP—jointly unveiled by Greece’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Environment and Energy—was criticized for including areas that allegedly overlap with Turkish maritime zones.

An official Greek map outlining the proposed maritime boundaries accompanied the announcement.

“The areas identified in the so-called Maritime Spatial Plan declared by Greece under EU legislation infringe upon Turkey’s maritime jurisdiction in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean,” the Turkish statement declared, adding that the plan holds no legal weight for Ankara.

Turkey further denounced Greece’s unilateral action, stressing the importance of regional cooperation and dialogue. “International maritime law promotes collaboration between coastal states, including on environmental matters. In this respect, Türkiye remains open to cooperation with Greece in the Aegean Sea,” the ministry noted.

Greece, for its part, announced that the plan aims to regulate human activities at sea—such as tourism, fishing, offshore energy, and environmental protection—through a structured framework. “For the first time, our country is establishing clear rules for maritime space organization and defining the uses of its maritime zones,” Greek officials stated.

The announcement follows a warning earlier this year from the European Court of Justice, which criticized Greece for delays in submitting its maritime spatial plans to the European Commission, a requirement for all EU coastal member states.

The MSP is designed to ensure sustainable use of marine resources by setting guidelines for various activities and preserving marine ecosystems. It also considers land-sea interactions and promotes regional cooperation through tailored planning frameworks.

Greece’s initiative aligns with its obligations under Directive 2014/89/EU and supports broader EU goals such as the European Green Deal and the EU Maritime Security Strategy.

According to Greece, the MSP is an expression of its sovereign rights as upheld by international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS].