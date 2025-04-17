WHO Nations Finalize Draft Pandemic Accord to Bolster Global Preparedness

By Staff, Agencies

Member states of the World Health Organization [WHO] have reached consensus on a draft agreement aimed at improving global readiness for future pandemics.

The milestone comes after over three years of negotiations and will be presented at the World Health Assembly in May, though it will not be subject to a vote at that time.

The agreement outlines specific steps for preventing pandemics, including building global research and development capabilities, encouraging the transfer of technology and knowledge for producing pandemic-related health products, and enhancing international cooperation.

It also affirms each country’s sovereign right to handle public health within its own borders and makes clear that the WHO will not have authority to alter or impose national laws or policies.

“This is a historic day in Geneva,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “By reaching consensus on the Pandemic Agreement, countries have not only created a long-term framework for global health security, but they’ve also shown that multilateral collaboration remains possible even in a divided world.”

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body [INB], created in December 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, was tasked with drafting the agreement to strengthen global prevention, preparedness, and response mechanisms.

The United States is currently not a member of the WHO. President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the organization during his first term, citing concerns over its handling of the pandemic and its response to the origins of COVID-19. Joe Biden later rejoined the WHO after taking office.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 7.1 million lives globally, according to WHO data.