Complete Humanitarian Collapse Imminent in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Government Media Office has warned that Gaza is entering a “phase of complete humanitarian collapse” as "Israeli" forces continue to block aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the office said hospitals are expected to cease operations within two weeks, bakeries are shut down due to flour and fuel shortages, and water and desalination stations are not functioning.

“Due to this reality … there is a real concern that at any moment a phenomenon of mass death from hunger, disease, and the consequences of lack of medical treatment may develop,” it said.

It further cautioned that children are particularly affected, the media office added, with “more than 1,100,000 children suffering from severe malnutrition”.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not a passing crisis, but rather an organized crime of starvation that amounts to a war crime, perpetrated by the 'Israeli' occupation forces with international complicity and silence,” the media office said.

UNICEF recently shared a video of a Palestinian mother in southern Gaza describing the daily struggle to feed her children.

Hanadi, who lives next to a cemetery in Khan Yunis, says she has been forced to salvage pieces of moldy bread as food has become scarce and expensive as a result of "Israel’s" continued siege on the territory.

“I remove the mold and dip it in tea to feed my children. I have no choice,” she said.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has warned that the humanitarian and medical conditions in Gaza have become “very dangerous” due to "Israel’s" decision to halt aid delivery to the Palestinian territory in early March.

“The best solution to the problem is to stick to the ceasefire deal signed in January to see the release of the remaining captives and to put an end to the war,” Abdelatty underscored.

In parallel, he added that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s recent visits to Qatar and Kuwait were part of Egypt’s efforts to deliver aid to people in Gaza.