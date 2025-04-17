Trump’s War on American Universities: Antisemitism or Authoritarianism?

By Mohamad Hammoud

In recent months, President Donald Trump has escalated his campaign against America’s prestigious universities, portraying them as hotbeds of antisemitism, political radicalism and moral decay. This aggressive stance is not merely rhetorical; under the pretense of defending Jewish students, his rhetoric and policies have extended beyond mere condemnation of hate speech. In fact, he has threatened punitive action against institutions like Harvard, Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania by proposing to suspend federal funds due to their failure to address antisemitism on campus.

The Surface Justification: Combating Campus Antisemitism

On the surface, this campaign appears to defend Jewish students and respond to growing tensions surrounding the "Israeli"-Palestinian conflict. Yet, upon deeper examination, it becomes clear that Trump's war on higher education is driven by political opportunism, culture war tactics, and a broader authoritarian impulse. This approach seeks to delegitimize dissenting voices that challenge his worldview. Thus, the pressing question arises: is this truly about fighting antisemitism, or is it a calculated political maneuver?

The war began in earnest after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across campuses following the "Israeli" war on Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack. In this context, demonstrations and statements from student groups against the war were interpreted by some as veering into antisemitism, leading to heightened media coverage, donor withdrawals, and calls for accountability.

Trump seized this moment to please "Israeli" lobbies like AIPAC, declaring that elite institutions had become “breeding grounds for hate,” specifically targeting Ivy League schools. He pointed to antisemitic slogans and unsafe environments for Jewish students as evidence that these institutions were violating civil rights. In response, his administration—or what resembles a shadow cabinet as he campaigns for reelection—has proposed strict federal oversight of universities receiving public funds. Under these guidelines, schools that fail to meet the administration’s definition of antisemitism risk losing billions in federal grants.

To enforce this threat, in February 2025, Trump endorsed the Collegiate Free Speech and Safety Act, a bill conditioning federal funding on universities’ adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance [IHRA] definition of antisemitism. This definition controversially equates criticism of "Israel" with hatred of Jews, effectively conflating political dissent with bigotry. As a result, schools resisting compliance risk losing access to Pell Grants, research funding, and tax-exempt status.

The legislation mirrors Trump’s earlier executive actions, such as the 2019 order threatening to defund colleges that permitted “anti-Zionist” activism. However, the 2025 push is notably more aggressive, with the Department of Education investigating over 50 institutions, including Harvard, Columbia and UCLA, for allegedly tolerating antisemitism.

The Political Theater: What’s Really Behind It?

The campaign's true goals appear more political than moral. It resonates strongly with Trump’s base, particularly evangelical Christians and staunch pro-"Israeli" Republicans, who view any criticism of the "Israeli" state as betrayal or antisemitism. Hence, by aligning with major pro-"Israeli" donors like AIPAC, Trump ensures continued financial backing for his initiatives. Moreover, this effort fits neatly into Trump's long-cultivated narrative that American institutions, especially universities, are infiltrated by the “radical left” and enemies of traditional values. A 2024 Pew Research poll found that 58% of Republicans believe colleges “negatively impact America,” a significant increase from 37% in 2015.

By branding elite universities as un-American, antisemitic and dangerous, Trump scores populist points, reinforcing his image as the outsider warrior fighting the “deep state” and liberal establishment. In doing so, he exploits genuine confusion and concern over antisemitism, effectively turning a serious issue into a political weapon.

Undermining Intellectual Freedom

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of Trump’s crusade is its potential to erode academic freedom. Universities should be arenas of open debate, critical thinking, and diverse worldviews. What Trump proposes is not protection but censorship—an attempt to police thought under the pretense of civil rights enforcement.

The fear of losing federal funds has already had a chilling effect. Faculty are increasingly hesitant to tackle controversial topics, and administrations must navigate the minefield of donor expectations, student activism, and government scrutiny. The danger extends beyond Palestinian advocacy to the broader principle of freedom of inquiry.

In this light, Trump’s war on academia parallels other authoritarian trends: book bans in red states, attempts to control public school curricula, and the demonization of “woke” ideology. These efforts seek to control cultural narratives, silence dissent, and impose a singular vision of what it means to be American—and what should be permissible in intellectual life.

A False Ally of Jewish Safety

If Trump’s concern were truly about Jewish safety, one might ask why he has courted and refused to condemn white supremacist supporters—many of whom have expressed antisemitic views. His infamous “very fine people on both sides” remark after Charlottesville in 2017 still resonates. Trump has also platformed right-wing figures who promote conspiracy theories with antisemitic undertones. His version of fighting antisemitism is selective, targeting university critics of "Israel" while ignoring threats from his base. Many Jewish students and faculty reject the conflation of their identity with unwavering support for the "Israeli" government. Organizations like Jewish Voice for Peace argue that true safety means the freedom to dissent, not state-enforced ideological conformity.

Conclusion: A War of Control, Not Compassion

Donald Trump’s war on American universities is less about protecting Jewish students and more about consolidating control over the ideological heart of the country. By exploiting fears of antisemitism, he seeks to punish dissent, silence academic voices, and reinforce his culture war narrative. This is not a principled stance against hatred; it is a politically motivated tactic, deeply cynical and dangerous. While universities must address antisemitism and all forms of bigotry, the solution cannot stem from threats, censorship and partisan overreach. Trump’s crusade serves as a warning: in the name of fighting hate, authoritarianism often masquerades as virtue.