France: US Betrayed Democratic World

By Staff, Agencies

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has accused the US of abandoning the democratic world, saying Washington’s sudden pivot toward closer ties with Russia has undermined the trust of its allies and shaken the global order.

In remarks delivered on Tuesday, Bayrou said the US, once seen as the linchpin of the Organization of Free Nations and a guarantor of international law, had abandoned core Western values. He added it was “shocking” that a country long seen as a pillar of the global order “could suddenly side with the aggressor.”

Moscow and Washington have been engaged in negotiations since US President Donald Trump took office in January. The two countries have held several rounds of high-level talks focused on a possible peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and also on restoring bilateral relations.

Some EU members and Kiev have expressed concern about what they perceive as Washington being on Russia’s side in the Ukraine conflict. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky claimed this week that “Russian narratives are prevailing” within the Trump administration. The White House, meanwhile, has accused Zelensky of making “absurd” statements.

The French prime minister cited pressure on Ukraine “to surrender immediately to the demands of his aggressor under the threat of being cut off from all military aid” as evidence of a dramatic shift in US policy.

In his speech, Bayrou also criticized Trump for dismantling decades of cooperation by launching a global trade war “without warning,” striking both rivals and allies alike with sweeping tariffs.

He described the resulting fallout as a “cyclone” that undermined international law and economic stability.

Bayrou added that the French government urgently needs to reduce its budget deficit to confront a “tsunami of destabilization” caused by Trump’s tariffs.