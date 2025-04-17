Iran: IAEA Can Play Crucial Role in Peaceful Settlement of Our Nuclear File

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi viewed that the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] can play a crucial role in peaceful settlement of the country’s nuclear issue.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Araghchi said he had “useful” discussion with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Wednesday.

“As variety of spoilers are gathered to derail current negotiations, we need a Director General of Peace,” he added.

He emphasized that Iran’s "predisposition" is to trust the UN nuclear body chief in its mission to keep the IAEA away from politics and politicization and to retain focus on its technical mandate.

Aragchi’s post comes after his meeting with the IAEA chief, who is in Tehran ahead of a fresh round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States. The second round of indirect Tehran-Washington talks is scheduled to take place in the Italian capital, Rome, on Saturday.

In his meeting with Grossi, the Iranian foreign minister once again urged the IAEA to adopt a clear and transparent position regarding the threats that have been made by various parties against the country’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

Araghchi said Iran remained committed to full cooperation with the IAEA within its international legal obligations, but stressed that the agency too had to uphold its technical and professional mandate without being influenced by undue external pressures.

The meeting between Araghchi and Grossi took place amid renewed Israeli threats against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.