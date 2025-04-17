Hamas: ’Israel’ Tortures Palestinian Detainees While We Treat Captives Humanely

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas confirmed that it treats "Israeli" captives “humanely”, while forces of the occupying entity torture Palestinian detainees and end their lives in violation of international law.

Marking Palestinian Prisoner Day which falls on April 17 every year, Hamas stressed in a statement on Thursday that liberating Palestinian detainees from Israel’s numerous prisons and detention centers “will remain” the resistance’s “top national priority.”

It further emphasized that the occupation's crimes against its detainees "will not go unpunished and will not become time-barred".

Since the outbreak of "Israel’s" genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, dozens of Palestinian detainees have lost their lives in "Israeli" jails, according to Palestinian institutions.

"Israel" keeps Palestinian inmates under deplorable conditions without proper hygienic standards, as they have also been subject to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.

“The occupation bears full responsibility for the lives of the thousands of detainees and abductees from Gaza. We strongly condemn the international community’s silence regarding the systematic torture and inhumane treatment inflicted upon our detainees in Zionist prisons,” Hamas stressed.

Elsewhere in its statement on Thursday, Hamas stressed that it treated the "Israeli" captives well, unlike the occupying entity that has been torturing Palestinian detainees.

The resistance movement also urged “human rights groups to expose the occupation’s crimes against Palestinian detainees, and to work towards prosecuting the perpetrators before international courts.”

Hamas also urged all Palestinian factions and groups to join forces to safeguard, defend, and free Palestinian detainees using any means required, while ensuring their families receive proper care and support.

“Let April 17 be a Global Day of Solidarity with Palestinian detainees and an opportunity to expose the occupation's crimes against them,” the resistance movement stressed.