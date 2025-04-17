Autopsies of 15 Medics Slain by ’Israel’ Show Shots to Head, Torso

By Staff, Agencies

The doctor who performed autopsies on 15 medics and rescue workers intentionally killed by invading "Israeli" units in Gaza in March has revealed that most victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso, along with injuries caused by explosives.

Last month, "Israeli" occupation forces opened fire on Palestinian Red Crescent, Civil Defense, and UN-affiliated paramedics during a rescue mission in southern Gaza, leading to widespread condemnation.

The victims and their vehicles were later discovered buried in a sandy mass grave by "Israeli" forces. After exhuming the bodies, the United Nations stated the workers appeared to have been “executed one by one.”

Dr. Ahmed Dhair, a Gaza forensic pathologist, found lacerations and bullet wounds in 14 bodies. Explosives caused injuries in various body parts and the use of butterfly bullets was noted.

“In one case, the bullet exploded in the chest, and fragments were scattered inside the body. In another, shrapnel from bullets was found embedded in a victim’s back,” Dhair said.

"Israel" has admitted to the killings, after initially claiming the vehicles were behaving “suspiciously” without lights—a version that was later contradicted by evidence.

"Israel" further claimed—without presenting public evidence—that six of the unarmed victims were Hamas members, a claim refuted by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The revelations are expected to increase demands for "Israel" to explain a possible war crime, as rights groups claim the case is still under investigation.

It was also revealed this week that Assad al-Nsasrah, one of the two medics who survived the incident and had been unaccounted for, is currently being held in "Israeli" custody.

A video footage exposing the "Israeli" occupation forces' execution of 15 medics in Rafah emerged earlier this month, forcing "Israel" to backtrack on its fabricated narrative, claiming its lies were "unintentionally made".

Further claims were made and later debunked by video evidence, including that the ambulances did not have their emergency light on and that the "Israeli" forces came under fire.

The later "Israeli" military report claimed that the "Israeli" forces hid the bodies and the ambulances under the sand "to prevent them from being eaten by wild animals."

The IOF intentionally left bodies in the streets for 1.5 years, allegedly to hide evidence, despite the fact that they were intentionally killed.