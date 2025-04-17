Please Wait...

Three Days from Freedom: 64th Palestinian Abductee Dies in ’Israeli’ Captivity

By Staff, Agencies

Twenty-year-old Palestinian abductee Musab Hassan Adili has died at Soroka hospital in the "Israeli"-occupied territories, becoming the 64th Palestinian abducteeto die since the "Israeli" aggression on October 7, 2023.

According to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, Musab’s death happened only three days before his planned release.

Musab, a resident of the West Bank village of Osarin, was abducted by "Israeli" soldiers on March 22, 2024, and was subsequently sentenced to one and a half years in prison.

The groups are urging the international human rights system to hold occupation leaders accountable for their ongoing war crimes against the Palestinian people and impose sanctions.

Since the beginning of "Israeli" genocide in Gaza, at least 64 abductees have died, many of them because of torture.

However, the figure only represents the Palestinian abducteeswhose names are known, with many more unidentified Palestinian abductees suspected to have been killed after being kidnapped by "Israeli" forces.

Many Palestinians have died after suffering intense physical torture at the hands of their "Israeli" captors.

Palestinian abductees in Gaza have reported mistreatment and torture by "Israeli" military and prison staff, highlighting misconduct within "Israel's" prisons and barracks.

