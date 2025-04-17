Lebanese Army Deploys 1,500 Additional Troops Along Southern Border

By Staff, Agencies

Over the past few months, the Lebanese Army has expanded its deployment in the country’s south, in accordance with a US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and "Israel", The Washington Post reported, citing interviews with the Lebanese prime minister, military officials, and diplomats.

More troops have been deployed to southern Lebanon, increasing the total to 6,000, with another 4,000 being recruited.

In addition, the Lebanese military has resumed aerial reconnaissance missions, established checkpoints, and secured towns following the withdrawal of "Israeli" troops.

“The army is making serious progress. It’s expanding and consolidating its presence in the south,” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told The Washington Post.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, 10,000 Lebanese troops are to be gradually deployed to the south.

A five-member committee, led by a US official, is overseeing the implementation of the agreement.

In recent weeks, pressure has grown for the Lebanese Army to disarm Hezbollah throughout the entire country, not just in the area south of the Litani River.

During an early April visit, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus called on Lebanese officials to assert full state control across all territories.

Salam reiterated that Lebanon is working to ensure the state holds the exclusive right to bear arms “both north and south of the Litani.”

The Lebanese army, like much of the country, continues to struggle under the weight of a prolonged economic crisis, now entering its sixth year.

Salam noted that his administration is currently discussing a salary increase for military personnel in next year’s budget.

The Lebanese government has approved a $1.3 million allocation to fund the recruitment of an additional 1,500 soldiers as part of its commitment to reinforcing military presence along the southern border.

This comes as the "Israeli" occupation continues to violate the ceasefire with Lebanon through ongoing attacks in the south, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s Southern Suburb.