Serbia’s Vucic Defies EU Pushback, to Attend Moscow’s Victory Parade

By Staff, Agencies

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on April 16 that he will attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, AP reported.

His decision comes despite warnings from European Union officials that such a move could jeopardize Serbia’s EU membership bid.

The EU views the parade as a display of Russian military power and has cautioned that Vucic’s participation may violate core principles expected of EU candidate countries.

Serbia has been pursuing EU membership since applying in 2009 and attaining the candidate status in 2012.

However, Vucic has consistently maintained a close relationship with Russia and its president.

Every year, on May 9, celebratory events are held in Moscow’s Red Square. The event is observed in Russia and several former Soviet republics to commemorate Nazi Germany’s surrender in WWII.

As part of the celebrations, Vucic confirmed that a Serbian military unit will join the parade and noted that Serbia will also be involved in organizing the event for the first time.

In response, several EU officials issued strong reactions. Jonatan Vseviov, Estonia’s Foreign Ministry secretary general, stated, "We need to ensure that they understand that certain decisions come at a cost.

The consequence is them not joining the European Union."

He further remarked that Serbia’s attendance is "an important litmus test. Basically, what we look at is whether or not they are on our side or playing on the other team."

According to Russian state media, Putin has invited leaders from China, "Israel", and Brazil to attend the commemorations, which mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.