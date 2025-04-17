Saudi Defense Minister Arrives in Iran for Talks on Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

By Staff, Agencies

Prince Khalid bin Salman, brother of Saudi Crown Prince and the de facto ruler of the Arab kingdom Mohammed bin Salman, on Thursday arrived in the capital Tehran, where he was officially received by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the official IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the Saudi defense chief, who is scheduled to meet with other Iranian military and political figures, will focus on expanding defense relations and boosting regional cooperation to promote peace and stability, as well as counter-terrorism coordination.

The expansion of defense relations and regional cooperation to strengthen peace and stability in the region, as well as the fight against terrorism, are among the main topics of discussion between the two sides.

Prince Khalid bin Salman and General Bagheri “will hold a number of meetings to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest,” said Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency SPA in a report.

Back in November last year, Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwaili visited the Iranian capital on the invitation of General Bagheri.