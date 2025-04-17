Hezbollah MP: The Resistance Leadership Will Not Compromise a Drop of Martyrs’ Blood

By Al-Ahed News

Lebanon continues to endure “Israeli” aggression that has resulted in the killing and injuring of civilians, said MP Hassan Fadlallah of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc. Speaking during a ceremony honoring a group of martyrs from the southern village of Yaroun, Fadlallah accused the “Israeli” army of exploiting the Lebanese state’s weakness and inaction.

He stressed that both “Israel” and Lebanon bear reciprocal responsibilities under the ceasefire agreement approved by the Lebanese government. “Lebanon has fully abided by its obligations, and there have been no known violations. The area south of the Litani River has been entirely placed under the authority of the state, and it is now administered by its institutions,” he said.

The event, held at the Imam Ali [AS] Hall in the town of Housh, was attended by the families of martyrs, clerics, local dignitaries and residents.

According to Fadlallah, “When the Resistance accepted the ceasefire formula, the Lebanese government gave explicit assurances that it had secured international guarantees for placing the area under state control.” In return, “Israel” was supposed to fully implement UN Resolution 1701. “We constantly call on the government to meet its responsibilities—foremost among them, protecting the blood of our people.”

Media Disinformation and Psychological Warfare

Fadlallah denounced what he described as a “machine of lies” that operates around the clock to spread misinformation and wage psychological warfare against the Resistance and its base. “They fabricate stories and attribute them to Hezbollah officials or so-called ‘close sources’—claims that exist only in the imagination of those who create them,” he said.

Resistance, Army Coordination and Political Paralysis

“We accepted that full authority in the South would be in the hands of the Lebanese state, particularly the army,” Fadlallah reiterated. “We continue to coordinate with the Lebanese Armed Forces to preserve security and confirm that the one violating the ceasefire and UN resolutions is ‘Israel’.”

“We have a strong relationship with the army—they are our people,” he added. “The real problem lies with the political leadership that controls the army and prevents it from fulfilling its duty to defend the country.”

Dialogue Conditional on National Principles

Addressing recent calls for national dialogue, Fadlallah emphasized that stopping “Israeli” aggression, recovering occupied land, releasing detainees and rebuilding homes destroyed in the attacks must be the top priorities. “We cannot talk about a national defense strategy before these issues are resolved,” he said. “We support dialogue and were among the first to express our views in past dialogue sessions.”

However, he stressed that dialogue should only involve those who recognize “Israel” as an enemy and uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty without yielding to “Israeli” or American diktats.

“We will only engage with those who accept the fundamental principles required to formulate a national defense strategy that protects Lebanon’s sovereignty,” Fadlallah declared, criticizing those who “attack the Resistance, fuel division and mislead public opinion.”

No Compromise on Blood or Strength

“The Resistance leadership will not surrender a shred of its strength or a drop of its martyrs’ blood,” he said. “All sources of national power must serve Lebanon’s interests, and no one should be allowed to squander them—not while ‘Israeli’ aggression persists and blood continues to be spilled in the South.”

Reconstruction Is as Sacred as Resistance

On reconstruction efforts, Fadlallah affirmed that several projects are underway to rehabilitate roads, water infrastructure, electricity networks and telecommunications. “We are actively following up on these matters, which ultimately fall under the government's responsibility,” he stated. “The government has the resources and must use them to rebuild the homes of its citizens.”

“In our eyes, reconstruction is just as sacred, urgent, and vital as the Resistance and the blood that has been sacrificed,” he concluded.