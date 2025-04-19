Imam Khamenei Receives Saudi Defense Minister: Ready To Share Advancements with Riyadh

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has touched on “some of Iran’s advancements”, telling the Saudi defense minister in Tehran that the Islamic Republic is ready to share them with the kingdom.

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, brother of Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, called on Imam Khamenei in Tehran Thursday afternoon to present the message of Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

“We believe that the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be beneficial for both countries and the two countries can complement each other,” the Leader said.

Referring to some of Iran's advancements, Imam Khamenei stressed: “The Islamic Republic is ready to help Saudi Arabia in these areas.”

“It is much better for brothers in the region to cooperate and help each other than to rely on others,” he added.

In parallel, the Leader emphasized that the expansion of relations between the two countries has enemies. “These hostile motives must be overcome, and we are ready for this,” he said.

For his part, the Saudi defense minister expressed great satisfaction with the meeting which was also attended by Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

“I have come to Tehran with the agenda of expanding relations with Iran and cooperation in all fields,” Prince Khalid said, hoping that “the constructive talks will provide for stronger relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran than in the past.”