Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Imam Khamenei Receives Saudi Defense Minister: Ready To Share Advancements with Riyadh

Imam Khamenei Receives Saudi Defense Minister: Ready To Share Advancements with Riyadh
folder_openIran access_time 20 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has touched on “some of Iran’s advancements”, telling the Saudi defense minister in Tehran that the Islamic Republic is ready to share them with the kingdom. 

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, brother of Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, called on Imam Khamenei in Tehran Thursday afternoon to present the message of Saudi Arabia's King Salman. 

“We believe that the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be beneficial for both countries and the two countries can complement each other,” the Leader said.

Referring to some of Iran's advancements, Imam Khamenei stressed: “The Islamic Republic is ready to help Saudi Arabia in these areas.”

“It is much better for brothers in the region to cooperate and help each other than to rely on others,” he added.

In parallel, the Leader emphasized that the expansion of relations between the two countries has enemies. “These hostile motives must be overcome, and we are ready for this,” he said.

For his part, the Saudi defense minister expressed great satisfaction with the meeting which was also attended by Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

“I have come to Tehran with the agenda of expanding relations with Iran and cooperation in all fields,” Prince Khalid said, hoping that “the constructive talks will provide for stronger relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran than in the past.”

Iran SaudiArabia MBS ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Receives Saudi Defense Minister: Ready To Share Advancements with Riyadh

Imam Khamenei Receives Saudi Defense Minister: Ready To Share Advancements with Riyadh

20 hours ago
Tehran Rejects ’Baseless’ UK Claims About Links to Criminal Groups

Tehran Rejects ’Baseless’ UK Claims About Links to Criminal Groups

one day ago
Iran: IAEA Can Play Crucial Role in Peaceful Settlement of Our Nuclear File

Iran: IAEA Can Play Crucial Role in Peaceful Settlement of Our Nuclear File

one day ago
Iran Warns ‘Moving the Goalposts’ Could Derail Tehran-Washington Talks

Iran Warns ‘Moving the Goalposts’ Could Derail Tehran-Washington Talks

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 19-04-2025 Hour: 12:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot