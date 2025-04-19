New US Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeida: More than 38 Civilians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression against Yemen, the US military has struck the western Yemeni oil port of Ras Isa, leaving dozens of workers and paramedics martyred, and dozens more injured.

The facility in Hodeida governorate was hit at least two times on Thursday night, with the second strike coming as civil defense and rescue teams were extinguishing fires and recovering victims. The second attack martyred at least five paramedics.

Reports mentioned that at least 38 people have been martyred in that attack, while 102 others injured.

The Yemeni government slammed the attack as a clear war crime aimed at supporting the Zionist entity and enabling it to continue the Gaza genocide.

It said the strikes prove that the US deliberately attacks civilian infrastructure in Yemen with false justifications.

The government vowed that this crime would not pass without painful punishment, and the US would reap nothing but humiliating defeat and failure.

The US military claimed the port was a source of fuel for the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The governorates of Sana'a, al-Bayda and Hodeida were also hit with multiple strikes.

The United States intensified its deadly attacks on the country last month at President Donald Trump’s direct orders.