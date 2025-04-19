- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Deadly Shooting Erupts at US University
By Staff, Agencies
A shooting at Florida State University [FSU] has left two people dead and several injured, including the suspected gunman, who is now in custody, police have said.
According to FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower, the two people who died were not students at the university, but the shooter is believed to be a student, AP reports.
Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil identified the suspect as Phoenix Ikner, 20, the son of a local sheriff’s deputy. “Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons,” McNeil said.
According to a law enforcement source cited by CNN, three firearms were recovered: One on the suspect, a shotgun inside the Student Union building on the Tallahassee campus, and another weapon in a nearby vehicle.
The incident reportedly unfolded around midday on Thursday near the Student Union building, prompting a swift lockdown and shelter-in-place orders for students and staff. More than 42,000 students are enrolled at Florida State’s main campus.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has said in a statement that six individuals were hospitalized following the attack. One victim remains in critical condition, while the other five are listed as serious.
Speaking at the White House, US President Donald Trump said he had been fully briefed on the shooting. “It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place," he said.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also expressed his condolences. “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” he wrote on X.
Comments
- Related News