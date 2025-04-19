Al-Hayya Proposes Full Captive Swap Deal in Exchange for Gaza Truce

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas politburo chief Khalil Al-Hayya announced on Thursday that the movement is prepared to engage in immediate, comprehensive negotiations to secure a full captive exchange deal, tied to a complete ceasefire in Gaza, an "Israeli" withdrawal from the territory, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.

In a recorded address, Al-Hayya stated that Hamas is ready to release all captives held by the resistance in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian detainees currently detained in "Israeli" jails. He emphasized that such an agreement must include the total cessation of hostilities, a full "Israeli" military withdrawal from Gaza, the initiation of reconstruction, and the lifting of the long-standing blockade.

Al-Hayya welcomed recent comments by Adam Boehler, the US envoy under President Donald Trump, who advocated for addressing the issues of captives and the ongoing war as part of a single package. Al-Hayya described Boehler’s stance as consistent with Hamas’ position and reiterated the group’s readiness to reach a full agreement under those terms.

The Hamas leader referenced the January 17 agreement, which he said was the outcome of over a year and a half of difficult negotiations.

According to Al-Hayya, the agreement included three phases and was initially respected by Palestinian factions, but "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “reneged on the deal before the completion of the first phase”, resuming what he described as mass killings, destruction, and starvation in Gaza.

He added that Hamas accepted another proposal at the end of Ramadan, despite doubts over Netanyahu’s intentions. “Netanyahu is determined to continue the war to protect his political future,” Al-Hayya said, noting that the "Israeli" entity rejected a proposal endorsed by international mediators — a proposal that Hamas had already approved.

Al-Hayya criticized what he described as the "Israeli" occupation's "unrealistic conditions," which he said fail to guarantee either a ceasefire or a withdrawal. He also warned against partial agreements, claiming they serve as political cover for the continuation of war.

"Netanyahu uses partial deals to pursue a policy of genocide and starvation — even at the cost of abandoning his own captives," he said. "We will not participate in enabling such a strategy."

He emphasized that the armed resistance remains a legitimate right tied to the presence of occupation. "Our weapons are connected to the occupation. This is a natural right for our people, as it is for any population under occupation."

Al-Hayya concluded by calling on the international community to intervene and press for the immediate lifting of the blockade on Gaza. He said that more than two million Palestinians are facing starvation and deprivation of basic necessities, in violation of international and humanitarian law.

Separately, senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi stated on Wednesday that the group was still formulating its response to an "Israeli" ceasefire and captive exchange proposal. However, he underscored that Hamas’s weapons are non-negotiable.

“The resistance’s arms are not on the table. They are central to the unified Palestinian position among the factions,” Mardawi confirmed.

Hamas remains firmly opposed to partial solutions that do not guarantee an end to the “Israeli” war on Gaza, a senior official in the Palestinian Resistance asserted on Thursday.