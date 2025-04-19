Lebanese President, Iraqi PM Affirm Strong Bilateral Ties After Row

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani reaffirmed the strength and depth of Lebanese-Iraqi relations during a phone call on Thursday, stressing their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation across various fields.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s media office, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

The statement noted that President Aoun clarified to Prime Minister al-Sudani the context and intent of remarks he had previously made that included references to the Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF], which had prompted a response from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

Aoun expressed Lebanon’s appreciation for Iraq’s supportive stance during times of crisis and affirmed his country’s respect for the Iraqi military and government.

In a separate meeting held the same day, Prime Minister al-Sudani received Lebanese lawmaker Qabalan Qabalan, who delivered a message from Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri. The letter expressed gratitude for Iraq’s supportive role in aiding Lebanon.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s firm support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also underlined the need for coordinated efforts to support Lebanon’s security and launch reconstruction initiatives in affected regions.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Habhab, on Wednesday to express dissatisfaction over recent remarks made by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun concerning Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF].

In a statement, the ministry described Aoun's comments, made during an interview with an Arab media outlet, as "inappropriate," particularly his reference to the PMF as an example in Lebanon's internal political and military debate.

Deputy Iraqi Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations, Ambassador Mohammed Bahr al-Uloom, emphasized during the meeting that "the Popular Mobilization Forces are an essential component of Iraq's security and military framework." He added that the PMF is a legal and government-sanctioned institution operating within the official Iraqi state structure.

"It would have been more appropriate to avoid involving Iraq or referencing an official Iraqi institution in this context," he stressed.

The Iraqi deputy minister expressed hope that President Aoun would revise or clarify his statements in a way that reinforces the "brotherly relations" between the two countries and respects each nation's internal affairs.

For his part, Ambassador Habhab affirmed the depth of the historical and fraternal relations between Lebanon and Iraq. He pledged to convey Iraq's position to the Lebanese leadership and to work toward addressing the situation in a manner that preserves and strengthens bilateral ties.