Pezeshkian on Army Day: Our Forces Ready

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended on Friday a military parade in Tehran on the occasion of the National Army Day, along with high-ranking officials.

Addressing the event, Pezeshkian hailed the role played by the army in achieving peace and security across the country and the entire region.

“The security and peace of the society are possible with the presence of a strong and prepared army, and if this blessed power didn’t exist in the society, security would have disappeared from our society,” he said.

“The existence of a strong and prepared army has enabled Iran to powerfully implement its discourse of establishing communication, peace and tranquility in the region,” Pezeshkian added.

The Iranian president reaffirmed that Iran has become an “undisputed power in the region,” thanks to the country’s army troops and security forces, hailing as well the role played by the “brave” Iranian armed forces in thwarting the enemy’s plots to conquer and destroy the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian noted that the army has managed to achieve self-sufficiency in producing all needed military equipment.

“Today, we are proud that our powerful army has achieved progress with strength in the production of all military and defense tools needed by the country in the air, on land and at sea, as well as in the production of all precision equipment.”

Moreover, the army has also transferred technology to the country’s industry, trade, and universities to contribute to its development, the president said.

“The army is an unparalleled ally and helper for the government and our dear people,” he said, noting that the army “has always been on the scene in all crises.”

Some of the army’s achievements and domestically made military equipment, including drones and missiles, were displayed on this occasion.

Meanwhile, a naval parade was held in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, with a number of the navy’s vessels, including destroyers and indigenous submarines, participating.