‘Israeli’ Airstrike Hits A Vehicle in South Lebanon’s Ghaziyeh: 1 Martyred
By Staff, Agencies
An "Israeli" drone targeted a vehicle in the Ghazieh area at the entrance of the city of Saida, South Lebanon, on Friday.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the "Israeli" airstrike resulted in one martyr.
"Israeli" occupation forces also targeted a prefabricated room in the town of Mheibib in the Marj'youn District.
On Thursday, an "Israeli" drone targeted a motorcycle in the southern town of Aitaroun, resulting in one martyr, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
In addition, the “Israeli” occupation forces further targeted five prefabricated houses in Mheibib, and shelled another prefabricated room and struck a gas station in the town of Aita al-Shaab.
This comes as "Israeli" reconnaissance drone flew at a low altitude for several continuous hours over the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
Moreover, the occupation forces opened fire at damage assessment teams from the South Council on the outskirts of Blida.
According to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Lebanese Army Commander, General Rodolphe Heikal detailed, during a cabinet session on Thursday, all matters related to the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which Lebanon continues to abide by despite "Israel's" ongoing violations.
